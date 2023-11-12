Justice (retd) Arshad Hussain Shah takes oath as KP’s interim chief minister

Justice (retd) Arshad Hussain Shah was sworn in as the caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister on Sunday, Aaj News reported.

He has been made the new interim KP CM after former caretaker chief executive Azam Khan passed away following a brief illness.

After a discussion between Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, former CM Mahmood Khan, and former opposition leader Akram Durrani, Shah’s name was finalised for the new interim KP CM.

Former KP caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan passed away on Saturday due to illness at a private hospital.

According to the spokesperson of the Rehman Medical Institute, Azam Khan was shifted to the private hospital on Friday night when his health deteriorated.

Hospital spokesman Shabbir Shah said Azam Khan was suffering from multiple diseases and was in a critical condition.

He was kept in the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU). Due to his illness, he had limited his movement for the past few days.