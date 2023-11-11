BAFL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
JI demands removal of governors

Recorder Report Published 11 Nov, 2023 06:30am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Friday demanded for an immediate removal of the provincial governors with the long-incumbent interim governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for “a level playing field for all political forces”.

“The interim governments have lost credibility for failing to hold elections within the constitutional timeframe,” JI Karachi Chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman told a news conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq. He said that the provincial governors are politicized, saying that the PML-N holds its meetings in the Punjab Governor House, showing their connections to the political parties. “In this backdrop, the head of one political party was languishing in a jail, while the other was enjoying the royal welcome in the country despite being convicted by a court of law,” Hafiz Naeem criticized.

The prevailing scenario clearly indicates that a particular party is being facilitated for the next government, he said, urging the authorities to appoint returning officers only from the judiciary to ensure transparent polls. He also demanded of the ECP to rectify voter lists as per the National Database Registration Authority’s data.

He lambasted PML-N, PPP and MQM for betraying Karachi and its citizens in the guise of last census. He announced a fresh JI public contact campaign from November 15, saying that move aims to register youth in a door to door drive with social media publicity and holding events in towns.

About Israel’s continuing war on Gaza, he said that Hamas has proved that the Jewish state cannot defeat Palestinians but can bomb the innocent people including children and women, asking the Muslim rulers to support the Palestine cause with all needed resource.

