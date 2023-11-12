BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
CNERGY 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (10.39%)
DFML 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.98%)
DGKC 63.88 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.22%)
FABL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.88%)
FCCL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.72%)
FFL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.41%)
GGL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.5%)
HBL 96.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 113.23 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (5.82%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.43%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
MLCF 37.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.95%)
OGDC 103.92 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.49%)
PAEL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.8%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.19%)
PIOC 113.11 Increased By ▲ 5.66 (5.27%)
PPL 81.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.69%)
PRL 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.2%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.4%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.19%)
TPLP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.89%)
TRG 75.40 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.69%)
UNITY 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 5,648 Increased By 125.7 (2.28%)
BR30 19,783 Increased By 590.7 (3.08%)
KSE100 55,391 Increased By 1129.9 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By 384.3 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-11-12

Attachment of bank account: LHC takes notice of ‘illegal’ recovery by FBR

Sohail Sarfraz Published 12 Nov, 2023 03:14am

ISLAMABAD: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has taken notice of illegal recovery by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) through the attachment of the personal bank account of a director of a company without fulfillment of legal formalities.

The LHC has issued notice to the FBR and the concerned tax officials of Inland Revenue to submit their response in the writ petition (71690 of 2023).

The banks have released the disputed tax amount of the company from the personal bank accounts of the director of the company.

According to the order of the LHC, the petitioner taxpayer is aggrieved of an action under section 140 of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001. An amount has been withdrawn from the personal bank account of the petitioner.

Bank accounts attachment: LHC tells AGP to give an update on action against FBR officials

The counsel of the petitioner submitted that no notice or assessment order has been served against the petitioner and impugned notice under section 140 of the Ordinance of 2001 to the bank is without any details of the outstanding amount against the petitioner.

The Inland Revenue officer, who has issued impugned notice, shall appear in person before the court on the next date of hearing, the LHC’s order added.

The petitioner has informed the LHC that the deputy commissioner Inland Revenue has issued recovery notices to the banks and withdrawn the amount from the personal bank account of the taxpayer, being director of the Modern Building Maintenance (Pvt) Limited, which is illegal and unlawful.

The deputy commissioner Inland Revenue has unlawfully withdrawn amount without any prior intimation under section 133(1) of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

The notices were issued without passing or confronting any order or prior recovery notice as per law and rules. The illegal recovery from each two banks has been made without fulfilling the statutory requirement and without proving any opportunity.

The recoveries were made from the banks of the petitioner on the basis of the impugned notices, the petitioner added.

The LHC should declare that the action taken by the respondent FBR authorities for recovery of the disputed tax demand was unlawful on malicious and mala fide intention.

The LHC should declare that the FBR has overstepped jurisdiction and excessive exercise and abuse of power and authority. Bankers are personally responsible and liable to return the money to the petitioner which has been so released to the FBR, the petitioner added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Lahore High Court FBR Inland Revenue Income Tax Ordinance 2001 bank account

Comments

1000 characters

Attachment of bank account: LHC takes notice of ‘illegal’ recovery by FBR

Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

Repair, maintenance of helicopter: ECC approves Rs47.45m TSG for Rangers (Sindh)

Axle load regime to go into effect on 15th

Planned party conventions: PTI accuses govts of denying it level playing field

Power minister to visit Iran next week

Foreigners’ repatriation: Cabinet informed about ‘complaints’ against LEAs

LHC explains why enrolment thru daily wages can’t necessarily be a route to regular employment in public sector

FTO can’t initiate action against FBR employees without issuing notice: SHC

KP interim cabinet stands dissolved

Read more stories