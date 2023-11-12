Lesco displays names of power ‘pilferers’

LAHORE: The Lahore electric supply company (Lesco) has displayed names of power pilferers amd defaulters on roadside banners, appealing to the citizens for a social boycott of them.

According to details, SDO Johar Town sub-division Irfan Ali came up with a novel idea of displaying the names of power pilferers and defaulters on roadside banners in the area of Samsani village. Besides, he also managed to announce their names on loudspeakers of local mosques for those who are unable to read the banners. The Lesco staff has stressed that the residents of the locality should socially boycott power pilferers and defaulters until they pay their dues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023