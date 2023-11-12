Zardari greets Hindu community on Diwali

ISLAMABAD: Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) Asif Ali Zardari has congratulated the Hindu community living in Pakistan, especially those in Sindh on the occasion of Diwali, their religious festival.

President Zardari said that the 1973 Constitution guarantees religious freedom to all citizens. He said that the PPP is struggling for a society where there is a culture of peace and tolerance. He said that as a Pakistani nation we all have to defeat the ideology of extremism and intolerance.

Asif Ali Zardari said that the services of the Hindu community for the country are commendable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023