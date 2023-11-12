BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
Islamabad witnesses rise in crime

Fazal Sher Published 12 Nov, 2023 03:14am

ISLAMABAD: The gangs of armed dacoits have deprived over 72 persons of their mobile phones and cash at gunpoint in different areas of the federal capital during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, during the last week, various police stations registered over 74 cases of car theft, 72 cases of mobile and cash snatching at gunpoint, over 18 cases of robbery, and five cases of kidnapping.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Khanna, Karachi Company, Industrial Area, Aabpara, Secretariat, Koral, and Sangjani police stations.

In the same period, auto thieves stole 10 motorbikes from the limits Industrial Area police station, 10 motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Khanna police station, seven motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Aabpara police station as well as another seven motorbikes from the limits of the Ramna police station.

Furthermore, carjackers stole five bikes from the limits of Koral police station as well as lifted five motorbikes from the limits of Lohi Bheer police station.

During the last week, unidentified armed persons snatched 10 mobile phones, auto thieves stole 10 bikes and robbers looted two houses in the limits of Khanna police station. 10 mobile phones, two motorbikes, and three houses were looted by the robbers in limits of Karachi Company police station. Six mobile phones were snatched, one house robbed and 10 bikes were stolen from the limits of Industrial Area police station. Four mobile phones, seven bikes stolen, and one house robbed in jurisdiction Aabpara police station. Robbers looted three houses, armed men snatched five mobile phones and auto thieves stole five bikes from the limits of Kohsar police station.

Similarly, last week, armed persons snatched five mobile phones and auto thieves stole five bikes from the limit of Koral police station. Robbers snatched six mobile phones, car lifters stole four bikes, and one house was robbed in the limits of the Sangjani police station.

Similarly, the Ramna police station registered two cases of mobile theft and seven cases of auto theft while auto thieves stole two bikes. Armed persons snatched two mobile phones, and robbers looted two houses in the limits of Sumbal police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

