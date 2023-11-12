Prices of kitchen items show upward trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed an upward trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

Traders and wholesalers in different markets of the twin cities told Business Recorder that an increase was observed in the prices of some kitchen items including tomatoes, potatoes, wheat flour, garlic, salt powdered and chicken during the last week as compared to the preceding week.

The survey observed a slight reduction in sugar, gur, vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch, rice, rice basmati broken, cooking oil Dalda or other similar brands, 5 litre tin, and moong.

Chicken price went up from Rs 13,000 to Rs 13,100 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs350-360 against Rs350-355 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs610 per kg against Rs600 per kg. Egg price went up from Rs 9,400 to Rs 9,450 per carton, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs345 per dozen against Rs340 per dozen.

Onions were being sold at Rs110-125 per kg against Rs100-120 per kg in the previous week, potatoes at Rs120-130 per kg against Rs100-110 per kg and tomatoes at Rs200-220 per kg against Rs180-200 per kg. The survey observed a slight increase in sugar price which went up from Rs 7,200 to Rs 7,250, which in retail is being sold at Rs155-162 per kg against Rs155-158 per kg.

Wheat flour price registered an increase as the price of best quality wheat flour is available at Rs 2,050, which in retail is being sold at Rs 2,060 per bag, normal quality wheat flour bag price at Rs 2,010 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs 2,020 per bag.

Tea prices witnessed an increase as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs 2,070 per 900 gram pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs 1,630; powdered chilli price remained stable at Rs700 per kg, and turmeric powder price went up from Rs580 per kg to Rs600 per kg.

Rice prices witnessed a slight decrease as best quality basmati rice price went down from Rs 11,570 to Rs 11,550 per 40kg, while the retailers are selling at Rs315 per kg against Rs320 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice at Rs 9,500 per 40kg against Rs 9,700 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs260 per kg against Rs265 per kg, and broken Basmati rice price went down from Rs 7,900 to Rs 7,850, which in retail is being sold at Rs195 per kg. Vegetable ghee/oil registered upto Rs10 per kg decline during the period under review.

Bananas’ price witnessed an increase and were being sold in the range of Rs100-200 per dozen as the best quality bananas are available at Rs200 per dozen and normal quality bananas in the range of Rs100-120 per dozen, best quality guava is available at Rs200 per kg against Rs180 per kg and normal in the range of Rs150-180 per kg against Rs150-170 per kg, gaja apples are available in the range of Rs190-270 per kg, new arrival pomegranate are available in the range of Rs300-350 per kg, and various varieties of grapes are available in the range of Rs200-350 per kg.

