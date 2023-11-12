BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
Three cops killed

INP Published 12 Nov, 2023

TANK: Three policemen were killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near the village Shah Noor of Tank district, Police and TV channels reported on Saturday.

According to details, unknown outlaws opened fire at a police team near Shah Noor area of Tank district. As a result, three policemen died on the spot while two others received injuries in the same incident. The injured were taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

Police have cordoned off the area to search for the perpetrators of the crime. No arrest has been made so far till filling of this report.

