Block C of LDA City Jinnah Sector: LDA to start giving possession of plots in first week of Dec

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will start giving possession of plots in Block C of LDA City Jinnah Sector in the first week of December.

This was disclosed during a meeting that was chaired by LDA Director General (DG) Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Usman Ghani, Additional DG UP Khalid Guraya, Project Director, Director Finance, Director LAC and LDA City team.

On this occasion, Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that the provision of possession was being started soon in Block C, Jinnah Sector of LDA City.

The LDA DG directed the officials to establish one window on the spot to speed up payments of land acquisition in LDA City, adding that the concerned citizens will be able to benefit from the one window in LDA City.

He also directed them to present an action plan regarding the progress of on-going development works. He further directed that progress review of LDA City should be held on a regular basis. He asked for a performance report of the officers posted in LDA City.

In the meeting, the preparations regarding the possession of C Block were reviewed. A detailed briefing was given about the progress of construction work, street lights, sign boards and roads. The meeting was briefed that development work is being accelerated in LDA City.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023