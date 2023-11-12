BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
CNERGY 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (10.39%)
DFML 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.98%)
DGKC 63.88 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.22%)
FABL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.88%)
FCCL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.72%)
FFL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.41%)
GGL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.5%)
HBL 96.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 113.23 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (5.82%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.43%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
MLCF 37.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.95%)
OGDC 103.92 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.49%)
PAEL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.8%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.19%)
PIOC 113.11 Increased By ▲ 5.66 (5.27%)
PPL 81.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.69%)
PRL 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.2%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.4%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.19%)
TPLP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.89%)
TRG 75.40 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.69%)
UNITY 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 5,648 Increased By 125.7 (2.28%)
BR30 19,783 Increased By 590.7 (3.08%)
KSE100 55,391 Increased By 1129.9 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By 384.3 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-12

Block C of LDA City Jinnah Sector: LDA to start giving possession of plots in first week of Dec

Recorder Report Published 12 Nov, 2023 03:14am

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will start giving possession of plots in Block C of LDA City Jinnah Sector in the first week of December.

This was disclosed during a meeting that was chaired by LDA Director General (DG) Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Usman Ghani, Additional DG UP Khalid Guraya, Project Director, Director Finance, Director LAC and LDA City team.

On this occasion, Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that the provision of possession was being started soon in Block C, Jinnah Sector of LDA City.

The LDA DG directed the officials to establish one window on the spot to speed up payments of land acquisition in LDA City, adding that the concerned citizens will be able to benefit from the one window in LDA City.

He also directed them to present an action plan regarding the progress of on-going development works. He further directed that progress review of LDA City should be held on a regular basis. He asked for a performance report of the officers posted in LDA City.

In the meeting, the preparations regarding the possession of C Block were reviewed. A detailed briefing was given about the progress of construction work, street lights, sign boards and roads. The meeting was briefed that development work is being accelerated in LDA City.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa LDA City Jinnah Sector

Comments

1000 characters

Block C of LDA City Jinnah Sector: LDA to start giving possession of plots in first week of Dec

Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

Repair, maintenance of helicopter: ECC approves Rs47.45m TSG for Rangers (Sindh)

Axle load regime to go into effect on 15th

Planned party conventions: PTI accuses govts of denying it level playing field

Power minister to visit Iran next week

Foreigners’ repatriation: Cabinet informed about ‘complaints’ against LEAs

LHC explains why enrolment thru daily wages can’t necessarily be a route to regular employment in public sector

FTO can’t initiate action against FBR employees without issuing notice: SHC

KP interim cabinet stands dissolved

Attachment of bank account: LHC takes notice of ‘illegal’ recovery by FBR

Read more stories