KARACHI: The Health Ministry on Saturday reported the fifth poliovirus case in the country this year.

According to reports, a 31-month-old child has been diagnosed with poliovirus in Gaddap Town of Karachi.

Sindh’s caretaker Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan said that steps were being taken on a priority basis to combat poliovirus.

The Health Ministry had on November 2 confirmed that poliovirus had been detected in environmental sample taken from Karachi district.