BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
CNERGY 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (10.39%)
DFML 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.98%)
DGKC 63.88 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.22%)
FABL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.88%)
FCCL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.72%)
FFL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.41%)
GGL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.5%)
HBL 96.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 113.23 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (5.82%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.43%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
MLCF 37.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.95%)
OGDC 103.92 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.49%)
PAEL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.8%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.19%)
PIOC 113.11 Increased By ▲ 5.66 (5.27%)
PPL 81.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.69%)
PRL 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.2%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.4%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.19%)
TPLP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.89%)
TRG 75.40 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.69%)
UNITY 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 5,648 Increased By 125.7 (2.28%)
BR30 19,783 Increased By 590.7 (3.08%)
KSE100 55,391 Increased By 1129.9 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By 384.3 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-12

Dry spell delays Brazil soya planting

Reuters Published 12 Nov, 2023 03:14am

SAO PAULO: A lack of rainfall in Brazil’s top grain state Mato Grosso has delayed soyabean planting by up to 30 days and is compromising the outlook for second corn, which is cultivated after the oilseed is harvested and represents around two-thirds of national production, farmers said.

In comments sent to Reuters by state farmer group Aprosoja-MT on Friday, soyabean growers also noted dry weather forced replanting on some areas, curtailing soya’s yield potential in the world’s largest exporter of the commodity.

Gilberto Peretti, in Mato Grosso’s Gaucha do Norte, planted his soya almost 30 days later than last season. He said he has sown just over 100 hectares (247 acres), but will have to replant 30%.

“There will be a big drop in output... Replanting is never the same (for yield),” he said. Referring to second corn, Peretti dismissed planting it this season due to climate risk. “It’s too late.” Oleonir Favarin, a farmer in Santo Antonio do Leste, said that soya planting is around 20 days behind from the previous cycle. He has already replanted 120 hectares out of 300 sowed before the rains stopped.

“After I did the last planting, we went 20 days without rain,” Favarin said, noting he will cultivate only 30% of his normal second corn area. Leonardo Marasca, an agronomist, said his group had already planted almost 5,200 hectares (12,849 acres) on two soya farms by this time last year, compared with nothing so far in 2023, which led his bosses to suspend second corn planting.

“The seed orders were canceled,” Marasca said. On Thursday, Brazil’s crop agency Conab rose soyabean output forecast to 162.420 million tons for 2023/24 despite climate concerns, making farmers skeptical.

Grower Antonio Galvan said Brazil could “raise its hands to the sky” if it matches last year’s soya production of 154.6 million tons, as estimated by Conab.

In Sorriso, the world’s soyabean capital, grower Ronan Poletto delayed planting by an average of 12 days due to irregular rains. He projects a 12%-15% soyabean production drop from a five-year average. “This year, if we get 55 bags of soyabeans per hectare on average, it would be a historic feat. Last year we got 64.”

Brazil soyabean farmer Brazil soya soyabean production

Comments

1000 characters

Dry spell delays Brazil soya planting

Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

Repair, maintenance of helicopter: ECC approves Rs47.45m TSG for Rangers (Sindh)

Axle load regime to go into effect on 15th

Planned party conventions: PTI accuses govts of denying it level playing field

Power minister to visit Iran next week

Foreigners’ repatriation: Cabinet informed about ‘complaints’ against LEAs

LHC explains why enrolment thru daily wages can’t necessarily be a route to regular employment in public sector

FTO can’t initiate action against FBR employees without issuing notice: SHC

KP interim cabinet stands dissolved

Attachment of bank account: LHC takes notice of ‘illegal’ recovery by FBR

Read more stories