BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
CNERGY 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (10.39%)
DFML 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.98%)
DGKC 63.88 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.22%)
FABL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.88%)
FCCL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.72%)
FFL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.41%)
GGL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.5%)
HBL 96.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 113.23 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (5.82%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.43%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
MLCF 37.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.95%)
OGDC 103.92 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.49%)
PAEL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.8%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.19%)
PIOC 113.11 Increased By ▲ 5.66 (5.27%)
PPL 81.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.69%)
PRL 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.2%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.4%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.19%)
TPLP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.89%)
TRG 75.40 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.69%)
UNITY 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 5,648 Increased By 125.7 (2.28%)
BR30 19,783 Increased By 590.7 (3.08%)
KSE100 55,391 Increased By 1129.9 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By 384.3 (2.11%)
Nov 12, 2023
Markets Print 2023-11-12

Chicago soyabean futures down

Reuters Published 12 Nov, 2023 03:14am

SINGAPORE: Chicago soyabean futures edged lower on Friday, and were poised for their first weekly decline in five, on pressure from a US government forecast of higher production.

Wheat eased, while corn edged higher. “The US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) supply-and-demand report on Thursday threw a wet blanket on US grain and oilseed markets, though there could be potential demand developments in store for both US corn and soyabeans,” Karen Braun, a market analyst for Reuters, wrote in a column.

The most-active soyabean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.1% at $13.41-3/4 a bushel, as of 0310 GMT. Wheat fell 0.1% to $5.80 a bushel and corn rose 0.1% to $4.68-1/2 a bushel.

For the week, soyabeans are down 0.8%, wheat has risen 1.3% and corn shed 1.8%.

The USDA raised its estimate for the nation’s 2023-24 corn crop to 15.234 billion bushels in a monthly report, from 15.064 billion bushels in October. It also increased its forecast for soyabean production to 4.129 billion bushels from its October estimate of 4.104 billion.

The report’s forecasts topped trade estimates. The soyabean market has received some support from strong Chinese demand in recent days.

China has purchased 1.04 million metric tons of US soyabeans in a significant deal that extends a wave of recent buying. Brazil, the world’s top soyabean grower and exporter, will produce an estimated 162.420 million tons of the oilseed in the 2023/24 cycle even as erratic weather disrupts some planting, crop agency Conab said in a new, higher forecast on Thursday.

Argentine farmers could plant more fields with soyabeans than initially estimated, the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange said on Thursday, as rains put an end to a drought that affected large parts of the agricultural heartlands.

Ukraine’s alternative Black Sea export corridor is working despite a recent Russian attack on a civilian vessel, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Thursday. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soyabean, corn, wheat and soyameal futures contracts on Thursday and net buyers of soyaoil futures, traders said.

