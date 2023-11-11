BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
CNERGY 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (10.39%)
DFML 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.98%)
DGKC 63.88 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.22%)
FABL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.88%)
FCCL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.72%)
FFL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.41%)
GGL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.5%)
HBL 96.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 113.23 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (5.82%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.43%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
MLCF 37.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.95%)
OGDC 103.92 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.49%)
PAEL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.8%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.19%)
PIOC 113.11 Increased By ▲ 5.66 (5.27%)
PPL 81.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.69%)
PRL 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.2%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.4%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.19%)
TPLP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.89%)
TRG 75.40 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.69%)
UNITY 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 5,648 Increased By 125.7 (2.28%)
BR30 19,783 Increased By 590.7 (3.08%)
KSE100 55,391 Increased By 1129.9 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By 384.3 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia opens 'terrorism' inquiry over train derailment

AFP Published 11 Nov, 2023 10:17pm

MOSCOW: Russian authorities said Saturday they had launched a "terrorism" probe after the derailment of a goods train southwest of Moscow.

An "improvised explosive device" caused the derailment of 19 of the train's wagons in the Riazan region on Saturday, the state investigation committee said in a social media announcement.

Several sabotage attempts have been made on Russian railways since the country started its offensive against Ukraine in February 2022.

Putin, hosting top Chinese general, says Russia, China are boosting military cooperation

Moscow has repeatedly accused Kyiv of being responsible, although Russian authorities have yet to point the blame at Ukraine for Saturday's incident.

The derailment left one employee injured, the state-owned railway operator said, adding that it was due to "the intervention of unauthorised persons".

Fifteen of the derailed wagons were damaged, investigators said.

They are attempting to establish "all the circumstances around the incident and the people involved in the crime", the committee said.

Russia Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Russia opens 'terrorism' inquiry over train derailment

Middle East leaders slam Israel at Saudi-hosted summit on Gaza

Israel faces pressure over Gaza deaths as fighting rages near hospitals

Caretaker govt tells Senate: PIA sell-off plan still there in line with IMF deal

Asad Umar resigns from PTI, quits politics

Caretaker KPK CM Azam Khan passes away

IMF wants SOEs under CMU oversight

Pakistan’s Krave Mart raises funds as it eyes profitability next year: report

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,100 in Pakistan

DII project: ECC approves Rs5bn as bridge finance from R&D Fund

Evaluation of PIA assets: PC Board approves Earnest and Young-led consortium as FA

Read more stories