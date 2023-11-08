BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin, hosting top Chinese general, says Russia, China are boosting military cooperation

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2023 05:32pm

MOSCOW: Military co-operation between Russia and China is becoming increasingly important but they do not intend to build a Cold War-style military alliance, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday as he hosted a top Chinese general.

Putin also told General Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China’s Central Military Commission, that modern weaponry will help to ensure the security of both their countries.

The Russian leader also accused NATO of creating tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.

Vladimir Putin Russia NATO Russia china relation

Comments

1000 characters

Putin, hosting top Chinese general, says Russia, China are boosting military cooperation

Terror incidents in Pakistan up 60% since Afghan interim govt came to power: caretaker PM

Inter-bank: rupee continues to fall, declines for 13th consecutive session

Open-market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Despite mounting calls for ceasefire, Israel’s aggression into Gaza continues

Bullish run continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 525 points

PM Kakar arrives in Tashkent to attend two-day ECO Summit

Fawad Chaudhry sent on 14-day judicial remand

US lends $553mn for deep-sea terminal in Sri Lanka

PC initiates privatisation process of PECO

No equipment left behind by American forces during withdrawal from Afghanistan: US state dept

Read more stories