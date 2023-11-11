BAFL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
Pakistan Print 2023-11-11

PM, Abbas discuss situation

APP Published 11 Nov, 2023 06:30am

RIYADH: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Friday met with President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The two leaders are attending the Extraordinary Summit of the OIC convened to discuss the dire situation in occupied Palestine resulting from the aggression of the Israeli occupation forces both in Gaza and the West Bank.

The Prime Minister conveyed unflinching solidarity of Pakistan with the Palestinian people. He strongly denounced the indiscriminate use of force by Israeli occupation forces and bombing of hospitals, refugee camps, schools and residential buildings, resulting in the loss of more than ten thousand precious lives and forced displacement of Palestinian families.

President Abbas appreciated Pakistan’s expression of solidarity in this difficult time and its principled stance on the right of self-determination of the Palestinian people.

The two leaders emphasised the urgency of an unconditional ceasefire, end to the siege of Gaza and smooth delivery of vital humanitarian aid and medical assistance to the affected population. They underlined the need for international collaboration to stop Israel from further bloodshed.

