PHMA calls emergency EGM today

Recorder Report Published 11 Nov, 2023 06:30am

KARACHI: Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) on Friday called an emergency extraordinary general meeting of its members to chalk out a plan for the survival of export industry amid soaring gas tariffs.

The meeting will take place on Saturday (today), November 11 at the PHMA House, a notice said, a copy of which was also made available to Business Recorder.

The emergency meeting has been convened on a majority of members’ request from the south zone to find ways for the struggling industry amid growing gas rates.

“In view of recent exorbitant increased in industrial gas tariff, the industries of Karachi have become unviable to operate and majority of export industries may not survive and will close down,” it said.

Therefore, it added, the meeting aims to save the industries and device a strategy for the future line of action. The PHMA urged its members from the south zone to take part in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

GAS export industry PHMA gas tariffs Extraordinary General Meeting

