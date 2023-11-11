CM takes notice of forcible closure of shops

LAHORE: Taking notice of the closure of shops in Lahore by force on Friday, the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed the DIG operations to stop all concerned from forcing traders to shut down their businesses.

“Nobody could be allowed to force traders to close their shops,” he said, adding: “They (traders) are free to run their businesses even on Fridays.”

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has already issued a notification granting certain businesses exemptions from the smart lockdown in eight districts of Punjab.

As per notification, call centres and international IT centres are among those exempted. Additionally, medical stores, pharmacies, vaccination centres, petrol pumps, bakeries, grocery shops, chicken, and meat shops have also been granted this exemption. E-commerce centres, postal/courier services, utility stores, as well as cellular network/telecom centres will also remain open

Moreover, the CM promptly addressed concerns regarding the state of Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s shrine. Noting the deteriorated condition of the marble, as well as the dim lighting and discoloured walls, he called for a comprehensive plan for the shrine’s renovation.

Emphasizing the significance of upholding the dignity of a revered figure like Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the Chief Minister stressed the need for immediate restoration measures.

He directed the replacement of worn-out marble within Mazar-i-Iqbal and mandated the restoration of its interior to its original state. Furthermore, the CM underscored the importance of restoring the Badshahi Mosque’s exterior to its authentic form.

He instructed the Director General Walled City of Lahore Authority to prioritize the restoration of the mosque’s outer structure within the ongoing renovation project. Additionally, the CM oversaw the progress of the Shahi Qila Cafe establishment near the Alamgiri Gate of Lahore fort.

