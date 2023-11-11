Widespread rain in Lahore helps reduce density of smog

LAHORE: Widespread rain in Lahore on Friday morning reduced the density of thick smog, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 119 after touching record high of 468.

It may be noted that thick smog had engulfed the provincial capital of Punjab for several days, resulting into respiratory problems to the citizens at large. Meanwhile, untimely start of construction as well as renovation work by the caretaker provincial set up also played due role in inviting health problems by and large.

According to the Air Quality Index, Lahore was declared the most polluted city, but the rain has helped drastically reduce the issue. It may be noted that the weather forecast of the Met Office for the month of November has already pointed out an overall a tendency for normal to slightly above normal rainfall is expected in most parts of the country.

The northern half of the country comprising of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and northern Punjab are expected to receive slightly above normal rainfall during the forecast month. Sindh, southern Punjab and most parts of Balochistan may get near normal rainfall during November 2023.

With downpour on Friday morning, the weather turned cold. Low-lying areas came under water and electricity supply was disrupted.

The people heaved a sigh of relief from a long dry spell, which was causing ailments like sore throat, dry cough, flue, etc. In the wake of poor air quality and toxic haze in the atmosphere, the Punjab imposed a smart lockdown in several districts of Punjab.

Health experts hope the showers will help improve air quality and cure airborne diseases. According to MET Office, Lahore and adjoining areas will likely receive more rain with thunderstorms in the next 24 hours. More showers with strong winds can improve the air quality in the area.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023