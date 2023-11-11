BAFL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
Nov 11, 2023
Pakistan

Youth Parliament delegation visits Palestinian embassy

Recorder Report Published 11 Nov, 2023 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Youth Parliament visited the Palestinian Embassy on Friday and expressed solidarity with the people of Gaza who are under the worst Israeli brutalities since November 7.

According to a statement issued here, the members of the Youth Parliament met Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Ahmed Jawad Rabi’i and expressed unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The President of Youth Parliament Islamabad, Ibrahim Saeed, briefed the ambassador on the role and working of the Youth Parliament across Pakistan in grooming young leaders.

Ambassador Ahmed Jawad Rabi’i acknowledged the commendable work that the Youth Parliament is doing in Pakistan and appreciated their dedication to the Palestinian cause.

The meeting was a significant step towards strengthening the bonds of people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and Palestinians.

