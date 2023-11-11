BAFL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
Business & Finance Print 2023-11-11

PM urged to extend income tax return filing deadline

Recorder Report Published 11 Nov, 2023 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: Tax advisers and tax experts have filed an appeal with the caretaker Prime Minister, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, for an extension in last date for filing of income tax returns up to November 30, 2023.

In a communication to the Prime Minister on Friday, Javed Iqbal Qazi advocate Supreme Court informed that the FBR has failed to give any response to the earlier request of the tax lawyers and tax advisers across the country.

Qazi stated that due to Smog, offices of FBR, banks and business centres/ markets have been closed by the Provisional Government/ Local Governments.

In such a situation, it is not possible for the taxpayers to submit their returns by November 15, 2023, the date for which an extension was earlier sought by the taxpayers, Qazi maintained.

Prime Minister should direct the FBR authorities to extend the date for filing of returns up to November 30, 2023 as due to smog/ seasonal diseases the taxpayers including staff of the advocates, chartered accountants & tax practitioners are not in a position to attend the office regularly; therefore, the submission of returns is being delayed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

