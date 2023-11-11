BAFL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.62%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.41%)
DGKC 63.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.29%)
FABL 26.12 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.48%)
FCCL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.43%)
FFL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.55%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 96.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.47%)
HUBC 113.00 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.61%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.17%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
MLCF 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.09%)
OGDC 103.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.23%)
PAEL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
PIBTL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.62%)
PIOC 112.65 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (4.84%)
PPL 81.78 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.46%)
PRL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.51%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 53.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.47%)
SSGC 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
TPLP 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.41%)
TRG 75.59 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (5.96%)
UNITY 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.63%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 5,641 Increased By 118.7 (2.15%)
BR30 19,725 Increased By 532.3 (2.77%)
KSE100 55,391 Increased By 1129.9 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By 384.3 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2023-11-11

All eyes on today’s Pakistan-England contest

Published 11 Nov, 2023 06:30am

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam has rightly reacted to his critics who have been castigating him and his team-mates day in, day out for their “unsatisfactory” performance in the ongoing Cricket World Cup in India.

Addressing his detractors, he’s said, among other things, that “it’s always easy to give advice on TV”. Everyone has their own point of view, their own way of thinking. Everyone is saying something different….If someone has to give me advice, everyone has my number….”

In other words, Babar Azam, who has unfortunately not fared well as a batsman in this World Cup, told them that they have no inkling of the ground realities, one of which is the anti-Pakistan belligerence of unprecedentedly hostile crowds in each and every match.

It is good that the Pakistan skipper has refused to surrender his World Cup dreams. It is heartening to note that our team finally has found its World Cup rhythm in the nick of time by defeating New Zealand last Saturday.

But the challenge before the Green Shirts now is profoundly formidable, given Pakistan have to defeat defending champions England by at least 287 runs today to oust New Zealand as the fourth and last semi-finalist on net run rate.

No doubt, Pakistan have under-performed in this global cricket event, losing three matches in a row. Having said that, I, as a cricket lover, share Pakistan skipper’s optimism about today’s match against England, a team that has hit a huge low insofar as their performance in the World Cup is concerned.

Najib Warraich (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Babar Azam Pakistan vs England ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP IN INDIA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

All eyes on today’s Pakistan-England contest

DII project: ECC approves Rs5bn as bridge finance from R&D Fund

Evaluation of PIA assets: PC Board approves Earnest and Young-led consortium as FA

Rs176bn receivables create liquidity issue for SNGPL

Pakistan pins hopes on OIC summit

TAPI project: Turkmenistan seeks US nod for relaxation of Kabul sanctions?

Nepra appellate tribunal officials: Panel formed on conversion of pay scales

IMF wants SOEs under CMU oversight

Sept debt stocks down 2.6pc to Rs62.291trn MoM

‘Negotiated instruments with other nations’: PM’s prior approval thru circulation made mandatory

Registered persons: FBR to expand scope of e-ST integration system

Read more stories