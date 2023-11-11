36th Int’l Neurosurgery Conference inaugurated at LUMHS

HYDERABAD: The 36th International Neurosurgery Conference was inaugurated at Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences Jamshoro.

The conference has been organized by the Department of Neurosurgery LUMHS, in collaboration with Turkish Neurosurgical Society & Emirates Society of Neurological Surgeons.

While addressing a large number of participants at the Inaugural Session the Vice Chancellor LUMHS, Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that it is an honor to address at the inaugural session of this important international conference, as today this moment he is accompanying the great scholars, educationalists and renowned national and international neurosurgeons from all across the country and abroad.

He added that the philosophy and practice of minimally invasive surgery have fundamentally altered the practice of neurosurgery. The goal of minimally invasive surgery is to reduce tissue disruption and thus morbidity.

The scholars attending this conference are going to review the development, applications, and benefits of minimally invasive neurosurgery, and its wider surgical implications. He further informed that minimally invasive neurosurgery is a major force in contemporary neurosurgery and many of the current neurosurgical applications will have far-reaching effects on the practice of surgery in general.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023