KOIMA, FPCCI sign MoU to enhance cooperation in various fields

ISLAMABAD: Korea Importers Association (KOIMA) and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) signed pact to enhance cooperation on trade, economic and technology.

According to an official statement, a delegation of KOIMA visited Pakistan to explore new avenues of bilateral trade and investments. FPCCI Vice President Umar Masood Ur Rehman and Kim Byung, Chairman of KOIMA signed the MoU on behalf of their organizations.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Commerce, Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, Aminullah Baig, Vice President of FPCCI and Chairman of Capital Office, Korean Ambassador Park Ki Jun, and FPCCI’s former vice president Qaisar Khan Daudzai and Convener Capital Office Syed Asad Mashadi.

The primary objective of this MoU is to expand and diversify the bilateral trade and economic cooperation between both countries and to stabilize global supply chains and strengthening partnership.

Expressing views, Senator Zeeshan Khanzada expressed his gratitude on celebrations of 40th anniversary of Pak-Korea diplomatic relations and underscored the strong potential for future collaboration to intensify cooperation in all fields including political, economic, cultural and people-to-people contacts.

The ceremony was also attended by the members of different Chambers of Commerce and Trade Associations of Gilgit-Baltistan prominently Farukh Alvi, Khunood Zehra, Khosnoor Didar, Arif Malik, Abid Ali, Awais Satti. Khurshid Barlas, Nadeem Mansoor Syed and other also attended the session.

Before signing MoU, Chairman KOIMA Kim Byung presented congratulatory remarks on being completion of 40 years of diplomatic relations and stressed to enhance and further strengthen the bilateral economic and trade relations. He also invited the business community of Pakistan to participate in forthcoming exhibitions in Korea.

The Ambassador of Korea Park Ki Jun said that the bilateral ties between Korea and Pakistan have been gradually expanded in the areas of trade, investment, human exchange and development cooperation.

While speaking on the trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Korea, FPCCI Vice President Umar Masood Ur Rehman highlighted the existing trade potential of Pakistan and briefed the pivotal role of FPCCI for the promotion of Pakistan’s bilateral trade with other countries.

