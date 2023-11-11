BAFL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.62%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.41%)
DGKC 63.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.29%)
FABL 26.12 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.48%)
FCCL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.43%)
FFL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.55%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 96.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.47%)
HUBC 113.00 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.61%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.17%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
MLCF 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.09%)
OGDC 103.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.23%)
PAEL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
PIBTL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.62%)
PIOC 112.65 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (4.84%)
PPL 81.78 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.46%)
PRL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.51%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 53.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.47%)
SSGC 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
TPLP 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.41%)
TRG 75.59 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (5.96%)
UNITY 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.63%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 5,641 Increased By 118.7 (2.15%)
BR30 19,725 Increased By 532.3 (2.77%)
KSE100 55,391 Increased By 1129.9 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By 384.3 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-11-11

KOIMA, FPCCI sign MoU to enhance cooperation in various fields

Recorder Report Published 11 Nov, 2023 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: Korea Importers Association (KOIMA) and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) signed pact to enhance cooperation on trade, economic and technology.

According to an official statement, a delegation of KOIMA visited Pakistan to explore new avenues of bilateral trade and investments. FPCCI Vice President Umar Masood Ur Rehman and Kim Byung, Chairman of KOIMA signed the MoU on behalf of their organizations.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Commerce, Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, Aminullah Baig, Vice President of FPCCI and Chairman of Capital Office, Korean Ambassador Park Ki Jun, and FPCCI’s former vice president Qaisar Khan Daudzai and Convener Capital Office Syed Asad Mashadi.

The primary objective of this MoU is to expand and diversify the bilateral trade and economic cooperation between both countries and to stabilize global supply chains and strengthening partnership.

Expressing views, Senator Zeeshan Khanzada expressed his gratitude on celebrations of 40th anniversary of Pak-Korea diplomatic relations and underscored the strong potential for future collaboration to intensify cooperation in all fields including political, economic, cultural and people-to-people contacts.

The ceremony was also attended by the members of different Chambers of Commerce and Trade Associations of Gilgit-Baltistan prominently Farukh Alvi, Khunood Zehra, Khosnoor Didar, Arif Malik, Abid Ali, Awais Satti. Khurshid Barlas, Nadeem Mansoor Syed and other also attended the session.

Before signing MoU, Chairman KOIMA Kim Byung presented congratulatory remarks on being completion of 40 years of diplomatic relations and stressed to enhance and further strengthen the bilateral economic and trade relations. He also invited the business community of Pakistan to participate in forthcoming exhibitions in Korea.

The Ambassador of Korea Park Ki Jun said that the bilateral ties between Korea and Pakistan have been gradually expanded in the areas of trade, investment, human exchange and development cooperation.

While speaking on the trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Korea, FPCCI Vice President Umar Masood Ur Rehman highlighted the existing trade potential of Pakistan and briefed the pivotal role of FPCCI for the promotion of Pakistan’s bilateral trade with other countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FPCCI mou Bilateral trade Zeeshan Khanzada global supply chains KOIMA Pak Korea diplomatic relations

Comments

1000 characters

KOIMA, FPCCI sign MoU to enhance cooperation in various fields

DII project: ECC approves Rs5bn as bridge finance from R&D Fund

Evaluation of PIA assets: PC Board approves Earnest and Young-led consortium as FA

Rs176bn receivables create liquidity issue for SNGPL

Pakistan pins hopes on OIC summit

TAPI project: Turkmenistan seeks US nod for relaxation of Kabul sanctions?

Nepra appellate tribunal officials: Panel formed on conversion of pay scales

IMF wants SOEs under CMU oversight

Sept debt stocks down 2.6pc to Rs62.291trn MoM

‘Negotiated instruments with other nations’: PM’s prior approval thru circulation made mandatory

Registered persons: FBR to expand scope of e-ST integration system

Read more stories