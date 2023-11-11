Drug ‘smuggler’ held at airport

KARACHI: The Airport Security Force (ASF) has apprehended a passenger attempting to smuggle over 4 kilograms of heroin to Dubai at Jinnah International Airport.

According to details, a Japanese national was caught carrying 4.281 kilograms of ice heroin cleverly concealed in the lower portions of her two bags.

The drugs were discovered during routine screening of luggage by ASF personnel. The accused had meticulously hidden the narcotics to evade detection.

The market value of the seized heroin is estimated to be over Rs. 40 million. Consequent upon the recovery, a case was registered and further investigation is in progress.

