DEPD, SSUET sign MoU

KARACHI: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Regional Directorate of Special Education and Rehabilitation Centers, Karachi Region, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, (DEPD), Government of Sindh and Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology, (SSUET), for supporting the people with disabilities in Sindh.

This MoU between SSUET and DEPD is a positive step forward for persons with disabilities in Sindh. The two organizations can make a real difference by working together in the lives of people with disabilities and their families by developing a new assistive technology device to help people with visual impairments to navigate public spaces.

The contract is to conduct a research study on the impact of disability on employment in Sindh and to develop a training program for staff on how to support students with disabilities.

Both organizations would collaborate to advance employment opportunities for disabled people who have completed inclusive technical vocational education training programs.

This could entail creating job placement and support programs and collaborating with employers to increase awareness of the skills and capacities of people with disabilities.

