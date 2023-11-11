BAFL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.62%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.41%)
DGKC 63.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.29%)
FABL 26.12 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.48%)
FCCL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.43%)
FFL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.55%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 96.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.47%)
HUBC 113.00 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.61%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.17%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
MLCF 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.09%)
OGDC 103.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.23%)
PAEL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
PIBTL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.62%)
PIOC 112.65 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (4.84%)
PPL 81.78 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.46%)
PRL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.51%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 53.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.47%)
SSGC 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
TPLP 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.41%)
TRG 75.59 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (5.96%)
UNITY 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.63%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 5,641 Increased By 118.7 (2.15%)
BR30 19,725 Increased By 532.3 (2.77%)
KSE100 55,391 Increased By 1129.9 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By 384.3 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-11

Minister Jamal Shah visits NAPA, speaks about plans

Muhammad Shafa Published 11 Nov, 2023 06:30am

KARACHI: The caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah said on Friday that the People’s Republic of China and Korea have agreed upon helping Pakistan in preservation, promotion, digitalization and 3D scanning of built cultural heritage sites from Mehergarh to Gandhara, and beyond.

Talking to reporters during his visit to National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA), the minister said that the China and Korea are also willing to support Pakistan for the capacity building of museums.

“We are going to hold a conference to sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) soon,” Jamal Shah said.

He asked provincial governments to take care of listed buildings and protect and preserve them especially from the “builder mafia”. Cultural buildings should only be utilized for cultural activities.

To a query regarding funding for NAPA, he said the funding is very minimal. Art sector has huge potential in Pakistan; however its realization is a must. People associated with the Art and Architecture must think futuristically, and work for generation of funds on their own.

NAPA is a heritage of performing arts in Pakistan. The Academy has come a long way. Its graduates are teaching arts, and music at different institutes. They are also making great contributions in terms of direction, production, and designing at different television channels, and showbiz industry in the country.

NAPA still needs help from society and the government. Today, we have discussed a range of issues, and have taken some decisions which will give good results in near future.

We want to see NAPA a financially functional institute. The office bearers of NAPA are making efforts to get a place somewhere in the city to set up a purpose-built institute. For which, they require funds and capacity, he said.

He also stressed the need upon enhancing Cinemas in the country. We have less than 150 cinemas and 80 percent of those are so expensive that common men can’t buy tickets. We need to have as many as 5000 cinemas to cater the need of the 240 million people.

Cinemas are regarded as effective means of communication worldwide. It entertains and motivates us to improve our society. He said the artists should be empowered financially so that they may not seek financial help in the time of need.

The Chairman NAPA, Syed Jawaid Iqbal, CEO Junaid Zuberi besides Writer Javed Jabbar and others were also present on this occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

digitalization NAPA Syed Jawaid Iqbal Junaid Zuberi Jamal Shah

Comments

1000 characters

Minister Jamal Shah visits NAPA, speaks about plans

DII project: ECC approves Rs5bn as bridge finance from R&D Fund

Evaluation of PIA assets: PC Board approves Earnest and Young-led consortium as FA

Rs176bn receivables create liquidity issue for SNGPL

Pakistan pins hopes on OIC summit

TAPI project: Turkmenistan seeks US nod for relaxation of Kabul sanctions?

Nepra appellate tribunal officials: Panel formed on conversion of pay scales

IMF wants SOEs under CMU oversight

Sept debt stocks down 2.6pc to Rs62.291trn MoM

‘Negotiated instruments with other nations’: PM’s prior approval thru circulation made mandatory

Registered persons: FBR to expand scope of e-ST integration system

Read more stories