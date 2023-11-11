BAFL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.62%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.41%)
DGKC 63.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.29%)
FABL 26.12 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.48%)
FCCL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.43%)
FFL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.55%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 96.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.47%)
HUBC 113.00 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.61%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.17%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
MLCF 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.09%)
OGDC 103.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.23%)
PAEL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
PIBTL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.62%)
PIOC 112.65 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (4.84%)
PPL 81.78 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.46%)
PRL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.51%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 53.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.47%)
SSGC 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
TPLP 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.41%)
TRG 75.59 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (5.96%)
UNITY 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.63%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 5,641 Increased By 118.7 (2.15%)
BR30 19,725 Increased By 532.3 (2.77%)
KSE100 55,391 Increased By 1129.9 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By 384.3 (2.11%)
Business & Finance Print 2023-11-11

Ringgit leads losses among Asian FX

Reuters Published 11 Nov, 2023 06:30am

BENGALURU: The Malaysian ringgit led losses among emerging Asian currencies and stock markets retreated on Friday, as US Treasury yields surged after the Federal Reserve chair said officials were “not confident” interest rates were high enough to defeat inflation.

The ringgit fell 0.6% against the dollar and was on track for its fourth straight session of losses. The benchmark index for the Kuala Lumpur stock market slipped 0.3%.

“The strength in the US yields and hawkish comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell are contributing to the easing of major Asian currencies including the Malaysian ringgit,” said Christopher Wong, FX strategist at OCBC.

The ringgit decline erased the 3% gain logged between Nov. 1 and Nov. 6, though the currency was holding onto a 0.15% rise for the week.

Stocks in South Korea slumped 1%, while those in Singapore, the Philippines and Taiwan dropped as much as 0.7%.

The South Korean won eased as well, weakening 0.5% against the US dollar.

“The won was initially supported by weekend news that Korea reimposed a full ban on equity short selling, which drove a sharp KOSPI rally on Monday,” said Chang Wei Liang, FX and credit strategist at DBS Group Research.

Following the strong rebound in the greenback, Chang predicts the USD-KRW pair to consolidate at around 1,320-1,340 for now. The won was trading at 1,316.0 per dollar as of 0310 GMT.

The Philippine central bank is set to meet on Nov. 16 to decide on its cash rate. Analysts at Citi expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to hike interest rate by a quarter-point.

The Indonesian rupiah dropped 0.2% against the greenback while stocks in Jakarta fell 1 percent.

