WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Nov 10, 2023
Currency 8-Nov-23 7-Nov-23 6-Nov-23 3-Nov-23
Currency 9-Nov-23 8-Nov-23 7-Nov-23 6-Nov-23
Chinese yuan 0.104261 0.104349 0.104256 0.103937
Euro 0.81208 0.810521 0.81153 0.812862
Japanese yen 0.005032 0.005043 0.005061 0.005058
U.K. pound 0.931336 0.931746 0.933305 0.940266
U.S. dollar 0.759592 0.759555 0.759433 0.756784
Algerian dinar 0.005639 0.005635 0.005637 0.005618
Australian dollar 0.487354 0.489153 0.488999 0.492666
Botswana pula 0.056134 0.056283 0.05635 0.056305
Brazilian real 0.155016 0.15549 0.156056 0.154468
Brunei dollar 0.560254 0.560681 0.561337 0.559876
Canadian dollar 0.550522 0.551914 0.553366
Chilean peso 0.000848 0.000857 0.000863 0.000859
Czech koruna 0.033072 0.032846 0.03293 0.03322
Danish krone 0.108882 0.108679 0.108818 0.108982
Indian rupee 0.009121 0.009122 0.009121 0.009094
Israeli New Shekel 0.197092 0.19739 0.196439 0.195198
Korean won 0.000582 0.000582 0.000583 0.000571
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45982 2.4597 2.4601 2.45231
Malaysian ringgit 0.162167 0.162646 0.162951 0.162174
Mauritian rupee 0.017103 0.017058 0.017128 0.01702
Mexican peso 0.043433 0.043399 0.043372 0.043169
New Zealand dollar 0.448919 0.450264 0.452204 0.453427
Norwegian krone 0.06805 0.067937 0.06807 0.06875
Omani rial 1.97553 1.97544 1.97512 1.96823
Peruvian sol 0.200252 0.201495 0.201594
Philippine peso 0.013557 0.01353 0.013604 0.013454
Polish zloty 0.182977 0.181694 0.182262 0.182305
Qatari riyal 0.208679 0.208669 0.208635 0.207908
Russian ruble 0.008263 0.008238 0.008218
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202558 0.202548 0.202515 0.201809
Singapore dollar 0.560254 0.560681 0.561337 0.559876
South African rand 0.040821 0.04125 0.041389 0.041607
Swedish krona 0.069745 0.069366 0.069499 0.069661
Swiss franc 0.84371 0.843528 0.842925 0.843636
Thai baht 0.021408 0.021382 0.021376 0.021358
Trinidadian dollar 0.112364 0.112422 0.112075
U.A.E. dirham 0.206832 0.206822 0.206789 0.206068
Uruguayan peso 0.01902 0.019025 0.018954
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
