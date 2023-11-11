WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Nov 10, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency 8-Nov-23 7-Nov-23 6-Nov-23 3-Nov-23 ====================================================================================== Currency 9-Nov-23 8-Nov-23 7-Nov-23 6-Nov-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104261 0.104349 0.104256 0.103937 Euro 0.81208 0.810521 0.81153 0.812862 Japanese yen 0.005032 0.005043 0.005061 0.005058 U.K. pound 0.931336 0.931746 0.933305 0.940266 U.S. dollar 0.759592 0.759555 0.759433 0.756784 Algerian dinar 0.005639 0.005635 0.005637 0.005618 Australian dollar 0.487354 0.489153 0.488999 0.492666 Botswana pula 0.056134 0.056283 0.05635 0.056305 Brazilian real 0.155016 0.15549 0.156056 0.154468 Brunei dollar 0.560254 0.560681 0.561337 0.559876 Canadian dollar 0.550522 0.551914 0.553366 Chilean peso 0.000848 0.000857 0.000863 0.000859 Czech koruna 0.033072 0.032846 0.03293 0.03322 Danish krone 0.108882 0.108679 0.108818 0.108982 Indian rupee 0.009121 0.009122 0.009121 0.009094 Israeli New Shekel 0.197092 0.19739 0.196439 0.195198 Korean won 0.000582 0.000582 0.000583 0.000571 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45982 2.4597 2.4601 2.45231 Malaysian ringgit 0.162167 0.162646 0.162951 0.162174 Mauritian rupee 0.017103 0.017058 0.017128 0.01702 Mexican peso 0.043433 0.043399 0.043372 0.043169 New Zealand dollar 0.448919 0.450264 0.452204 0.453427 Norwegian krone 0.06805 0.067937 0.06807 0.06875 Omani rial 1.97553 1.97544 1.97512 1.96823 Peruvian sol 0.200252 0.201495 0.201594 Philippine peso 0.013557 0.01353 0.013604 0.013454 Polish zloty 0.182977 0.181694 0.182262 0.182305 Qatari riyal 0.208679 0.208669 0.208635 0.207908 Russian ruble 0.008263 0.008238 0.008218 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202558 0.202548 0.202515 0.201809 Singapore dollar 0.560254 0.560681 0.561337 0.559876 South African rand 0.040821 0.04125 0.041389 0.041607 Swedish krona 0.069745 0.069366 0.069499 0.069661 Swiss franc 0.84371 0.843528 0.842925 0.843636 Thai baht 0.021408 0.021382 0.021376 0.021358 Trinidadian dollar 0.112364 0.112422 0.112075 U.A.E. dirham 0.206832 0.206822 0.206789 0.206068 Uruguayan peso 0.01902 0.019025 0.018954 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023