BAFL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.62%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.41%)
DGKC 63.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.29%)
FABL 26.12 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.48%)
FCCL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.43%)
FFL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.55%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 96.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.47%)
HUBC 113.00 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.61%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.17%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
MLCF 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.09%)
OGDC 103.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.23%)
PAEL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
PIBTL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.62%)
PIOC 112.65 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (4.84%)
PPL 81.78 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.46%)
PRL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.51%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 53.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.47%)
SSGC 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
TPLP 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.41%)
TRG 75.59 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (5.96%)
UNITY 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.63%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 5,641 Increased By 118.7 (2.15%)
BR30 19,725 Increased By 532.3 (2.77%)
KSE100 55,391 Increased By 1129.9 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By 384.3 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-11

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 11 Nov, 2023 06:30am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Nov 10, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency                         8-Nov-23       7-Nov-23       6-Nov-23       3-Nov-23
======================================================================================
Currency                         9-Nov-23       8-Nov-23       7-Nov-23       6-Nov-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104261       0.104349       0.104256       0.103937
Euro                              0.81208       0.810521        0.81153       0.812862
Japanese yen                     0.005032       0.005043       0.005061       0.005058
U.K. pound                       0.931336       0.931746       0.933305       0.940266
U.S. dollar                      0.759592       0.759555       0.759433       0.756784
Algerian dinar                   0.005639       0.005635       0.005637       0.005618
Australian dollar                0.487354       0.489153       0.488999       0.492666
Botswana pula                    0.056134       0.056283        0.05635       0.056305
Brazilian real                   0.155016        0.15549       0.156056       0.154468
Brunei dollar                    0.560254       0.560681       0.561337       0.559876
Canadian dollar                  0.550522       0.551914       0.553366
Chilean peso                     0.000848       0.000857       0.000863       0.000859
Czech koruna                     0.033072       0.032846        0.03293        0.03322
Danish krone                     0.108882       0.108679       0.108818       0.108982
Indian rupee                     0.009121       0.009122       0.009121       0.009094
Israeli New Shekel               0.197092        0.19739       0.196439       0.195198
Korean won                       0.000582       0.000582       0.000583       0.000571
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.45982         2.4597         2.4601        2.45231
Malaysian ringgit                0.162167       0.162646       0.162951       0.162174
Mauritian rupee                  0.017103       0.017058       0.017128        0.01702
Mexican peso                     0.043433       0.043399       0.043372       0.043169
New Zealand dollar               0.448919       0.450264       0.452204       0.453427
Norwegian krone                   0.06805       0.067937        0.06807        0.06875
Omani rial                        1.97553        1.97544        1.97512        1.96823
Peruvian sol                     0.200252       0.201495       0.201594
Philippine peso                  0.013557        0.01353       0.013604       0.013454
Polish zloty                     0.182977       0.181694       0.182262       0.182305
Qatari riyal                     0.208679       0.208669       0.208635       0.207908
Russian ruble                    0.008263       0.008238       0.008218
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.202558       0.202548       0.202515       0.201809
Singapore dollar                 0.560254       0.560681       0.561337       0.559876
South African rand               0.040821        0.04125       0.041389       0.041607
Swedish krona                    0.069745       0.069366       0.069499       0.069661
Swiss franc                       0.84371       0.843528       0.842925       0.843636
Thai baht                        0.021408       0.021382       0.021376       0.021358
Trinidadian dollar               0.112364       0.112422       0.112075
U.A.E. dirham                    0.206832       0.206822       0.206789       0.206068
Uruguayan peso                    0.01902       0.019025       0.018954
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Euro IMF Chinese yuan U.S. dollar SDR Currency values

Comments

1000 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

DII project: ECC approves Rs5bn as bridge finance from R&D Fund

Evaluation of PIA assets: PC Board approves Earnest and Young-led consortium as FA

Rs176bn receivables create liquidity issue for SNGPL

Pakistan pins hopes on OIC summit

TAPI project: Turkmenistan seeks US nod for relaxation of Kabul sanctions?

Nepra appellate tribunal officials: Panel formed on conversion of pay scales

IMF wants SOEs under CMU oversight

Sept debt stocks down 2.6pc to Rs62.291trn MoM

‘Negotiated instruments with other nations’: PM’s prior approval thru circulation made mandatory

Registered persons: FBR to expand scope of e-ST integration system

Read more stories