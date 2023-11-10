BAFL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.62%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.41%)
DGKC 63.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.29%)
FABL 26.12 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.48%)
FCCL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.43%)
FFL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.55%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 96.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.47%)
HUBC 113.00 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.61%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.17%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
MLCF 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.09%)
OGDC 103.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.23%)
PAEL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
PIBTL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.62%)
PIOC 112.65 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (4.84%)
PPL 81.78 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.46%)
PRL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.51%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 53.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.47%)
SSGC 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
TPLP 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.41%)
TRG 75.59 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (5.96%)
UNITY 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.63%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 5,641 Increased By 118.7 (2.15%)
BR30 19,725 Increased By 532.3 (2.77%)
KSE100 55,391 Increased By 1129.9 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By 384.3 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

ICC suspends Sri Lanka’s membership over government interference

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2023 08:58pm

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended Sri Lanka Cricket’s (SLC) membership with immediate effect for government interference, the sport’s governing body said on Friday.

Sri Lanka’s ministry of sport dismissed SLC’s board and replaced it with an interim committee following the country’s poor performance at this year’s World Cup but the sacking was stayed by Sri Lanka’s Court of Appeal.

Sri Lanka’s parliament asks ‘corrupt’ cricket board to resign

“The ICC Board met today and determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a Member,” it said in a statement.

“In particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka.

“The conditions of the suspension will be decided by the ICC Board in due course.”

Sri Lanka court restores sacked cricket board

Sri Lanka won only two of their nine games at the World Cup and sit ninth in the 10-team standings.

Icc International Cricket Council ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023 Sri Lanka Cricket’s

Comments

1000 characters

ICC suspends Sri Lanka’s membership over government interference

Fresh peak: KSE-100 crosses 55,000 after 1,130-point gain

DG ISI given extension to preserve ‘continuity’ of policy: interim PM Kakar

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at $2.5bn in October, up 11.5% on monthly basis

Inter-bank: rupee continues to decline, falls for 14th successive session

Open-market: rupee falls further against US dollar

Pakistan’s central bank reserves see slight increase of $4mn, now stand at $7.51bn

ABAD says UAE-based firms willing to invest billions in Pakistan’s real estate

Xi, Biden to meet next week to ‘stabilize’ ties, US says

Mobile operators in Pakistan may levy ‘SIM Disowning Charge’ from January 1

Read more stories