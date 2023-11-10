BAFL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.62%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.41%)
DGKC 63.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.29%)
FABL 26.12 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.48%)
FCCL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.43%)
FFL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.55%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 96.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.47%)
HUBC 113.00 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.61%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.17%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
MLCF 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.09%)
OGDC 103.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.23%)
PAEL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
PIBTL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.62%)
PIOC 112.65 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (4.84%)
PPL 81.78 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.46%)
PRL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.51%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 53.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.47%)
SSGC 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
TPLP 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.41%)
TRG 75.59 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (5.96%)
UNITY 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.63%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 5,641 Increased By 118.7 (2.15%)
BR30 19,725 Increased By 532.3 (2.77%)
KSE100 55,391 Increased By 1129.9 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By 384.3 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan’s central bank reserves see slight increase of $4mn, now stand at $7.51bn

BR Web Desk Published 10 Nov, 2023 08:52pm

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) slightly increased by $4 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $7.51 billion as of November 3, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $12.61 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.10 billion.

The central bank did not specify a reason for the increase in the reserves.

“During the week ended on November 3, 2023, SBP’s reserves increased by $4 million to $7,511.5 million,” it said.

Last week, Pakistan’s central bank reserves had increased by $14 million.

In July this year, reserves held by the central bank got a boost as Pakistan received the first tranche of around $1.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after its lender approved a new $3-billion Stand-By Arrangement. It also got inflows from Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

However, the central bank reserves have been under pressure due to debt repayments, rise in import payments after ease in restrictions, and lack of fresh inflows.

SBP forex reserves foreign exchange reserves FX reserves SBP reserves Pakistan forex reserves SBP foreign exchange reserves SBP Pakistan central bank reserves pakistan central bank reserves

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan’s central bank reserves see slight increase of $4mn, now stand at $7.51bn

Fresh peak: KSE-100 crosses 55,000 after 1,130-point gain

DG ISI given extension to preserve ‘continuity’ of policy: interim PM Kakar

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at $2.5bn in October, up 11.5% on monthly basis

Inter-bank: rupee continues to decline, falls for 14th successive session

Open-market: rupee falls further against US dollar

ABAD says UAE-based firms willing to invest billions in Pakistan’s real estate

Xi, Biden to meet next week to ‘stabilize’ ties, US says

ICC suspends Sri Lanka’s membership over government interference

Mobile operators in Pakistan may levy ‘SIM Disowning Charge’ from January 1

Read more stories