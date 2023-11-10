BAFL 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
UNSC must fulfil its responsibility towards conflict-hit Gaza: FO

  • Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah says Pakistan is deeply concerned about 'heinous crimes' committed by Israel against Palestinian people
BR Web Desk Published November 10, 2023 Updated November 10, 2023 02:02pm

Pakistan has called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to fulfil its responsibility to uphold peace and call for urgent and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza.

In her weekly press briefing on Friday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch said that Pakistan was deeply concerned about the “heinous crimes” committed by Israel against the Palestinian people.

She urged the UNSC to call for an “urgent and unconditional ceasefire” in the war-hit region.

Gaza officials say hospitals come under new Israeli attacks

“People of Gaza have been subjected to the worst forms of collective punishment. Israeli forces are committing crimes against humanity with impunity.”

The spokesperson said that “the use of phosphorous bombs and threats of nuclear holocausts are being made against people under occupation who are being forcibly evicted from their land”.

“The UNSC must act to fulfil its responsibility to uphold peace and call for urgent and unconditional ceasefire, lifting of siege and commencement of rapid unhindered humanitarian assistance,” Baloch said.

Israel must fulfil its obligations under the 4th Geneva Convention and end its carnage in Gaza, she added.

She further said that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will attend an extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Council (OIC) that will take place on November 11 in Saudi Arabia.

According to the OIC website, the meeting is taking place “amid the unprecedented Israeli attacks on the Palestinian people”.

On Thursday, addressing the 16th ECO Summit in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, PM Kakar called for holding Israel accountable for its aggression in the Gaza Strip.

He said the “incessant and lethal” Israel bombardment was “a deplorable act”.

“This issue needs to be addressed in accordance with the relevant UNSC and OIC resolutions,” he urged.

“I urge all ECO member states to push for a ceasefire in Gaza, support the call for provision of humanitarian assistance and rally efforts to hold Israel to account,” she stated.

