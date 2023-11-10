BAFL 41.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
BIPL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.22%)
BOP 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.06%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (9.24%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
DGKC 64.25 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.82%)
FABL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.76%)
FCCL 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.76%)
FFL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.7%)
GGL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
HBL 96.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 113.95 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (6.5%)
HUMNL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.79%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
MLCF 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.22%)
OGDC 103.64 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.22%)
PAEL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
PIBTL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.46%)
PIOC 113.75 Increased By ▲ 6.30 (5.86%)
PPL 82.01 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.75%)
PRL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 53.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.58%)
SSGC 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.77%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.31%)
TPLP 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.21%)
TRG 74.50 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (4.43%)
UNITY 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,646 Increased By 123.5 (2.24%)
BR30 19,721 Increased By 528.2 (2.75%)
KSE100 55,385 Increased By 1123.5 (2.07%)
KSE30 18,585 Increased By 402.8 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US, China reach ‘understandings’ on climate ahead of COP28 talks: Kerry

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2023 12:31pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

SINGAPORE: The United States and China have reached “understandings and agreements” on climate issues that will help ensure progress is made at the COP28 talks starting late this month in Dubai, US climate envoy John Kerry said on Friday.

Kerry met with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua at Sunnylands, California, this week for four days of talks he described as tough and serious.

“We had a few moments where, as in any negotiation, you think it’s all despair,” Kerry said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore.

“We did come up with some very solid understandings and agreements which will help the COP and will also put us both in a place where we can help the world by focusing on more renewables and other kinds of things,” he said.

Common ground between the world’s two top economies and biggest greenhouse gas emitters is considered a crucial part of any consensus at COP28, which is expected to focus on issues like climate finance and more ambitious energy transition goals.

Kerry said details of the agreements between the two would be released soon.

One important agreement reached on climate loss and damage would allow any country to contribute to a fund to support the regions most vulnerable to climate impacts, Kerry said.

China says climate talks with US a success

Much of the focus on China at COP28 will be on its ongoing programme to build more coal-fired power plants, and Beijing’s reluctance to commit to a concrete target to cut fossil fuel use as it tries to guarantee energy security and economic growth.

China envoy Xie told diplomats in September that phasing out fossil fuels was “unrealistic” while key technologies like energy storage remained immature. Kerry, when asked if he expected any compromise on coal from China, said: “You wait and see.”

China now has 360 gigawatts of coal-fired power capacity in its project construction pipeline, he said, but “they’re trying very hard to move away.” Right now, “it is irresponsible to be funding a coal-fired power plant anywhere in the world,” he said.

Dubai COP28 US climate envoy John Kerry

Comments

1000 characters

US, China reach ‘understandings’ on climate ahead of COP28 talks: Kerry

KSE-100 crosses 55,000 after over 1,200-point gain

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee falls further against US dollar

UNSC must fulfil its responsibility towards conflict-hit Gaza: FO

Gaza officials say hospitals come under new Israeli attacks

Bangladesh PM rejects further pay hike after garment worker protests

International travel demand falls after onset of Israel-Hamas conflict, data shows

South Asian sovereigns: Pakistan most vulnerable to BOP crises: Moody’s

If tax return not filed by deadline: SC explains law

FBR bars officials from attaching bank accounts of taxpayers

Read more stories