BAFL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
BIPL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.22%)
BOP 4.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.24%)
DFML 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
DGKC 64.85 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (3.78%)
FABL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.4%)
FCCL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.59%)
FFL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.99%)
GGL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
HBL 96.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.13%)
HUBC 112.95 Increased By ▲ 5.95 (5.56%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.5%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 37.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.55%)
OGDC 103.75 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.33%)
PAEL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.65%)
PIBTL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.85%)
PIOC 114.55 Increased By ▲ 7.10 (6.61%)
PPL 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.61%)
PRL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.63%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 53.62 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.9%)
SSGC 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.67%)
TELE 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.58%)
TPLP 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.81%)
TRG 73.00 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (2.33%)
UNITY 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,635 Increased By 112.5 (2.04%)
BR30 19,688 Increased By 495.4 (2.58%)
KSE100 55,279 Increased By 1017.5 (1.88%)
KSE30 18,549 Increased By 366.6 (2.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Osaka to make tour return at Brisbane International

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2023 11:29am

SYDNEY: Former world number one Naomi Osaka will return to the WTA tour after a break of 15 months at the Brisbane International warm up for the Australian Open in January, organisers said on Friday.

The four-times Grand Slam winner last played a WTA tournament at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in late September 2022 and had a daughter, Shai, in July this year.

“I am really excited about getting back out on court and competing,” Osaka, who won the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021, said in a news release. “I always love starting my season in Brisbane and can’t wait to return.

The Brisbane International is such a great tournament and will set me up for a brilliant comeback this summer.“

The 26-year-old has had long spells out of the game since her second triumph at Melbourne Park, taking a lengthy break to prioritise her mental health after skipping the 2021 French Open and another after the US Open the same year.

Naomi Osaka’s Indian Wells ends in tears

The Brisbane tournament, which is returning after a three-year hiatus forced initially by the COVID pandemic, will also feature Andy Murray and another twice Australian Open champion in Victoria Azarenka from Dec. 31 to Jan. 7.

“It’s great to see the Brisbane International back and I am really looking forward to returning to Queensland this summer,” said Briton Murray, who has lost five Australian Open finals.

“I have great memories of winning the title in 2012 and 2013 and I would love to lift the trophy again for a third time in Brisbane.”

World number 10 Holger Rune will also feature in the ATP tournament, which will go up against the United Cup team event taking place in Perth and Sydney in the same week.

The Australian Open takes place at Melbourne Park from Jan. 14-28.

Naomi Osaka

Comments

1000 characters

Osaka to make tour return at Brisbane International

Bullish momentum persists at PSX: KSE-100 crosses 55,000 level

RLNG, Ogra-prescribed gas prices: Provinces required to pay differential for urea production

NESPAK tender for ADB project: Senate Secretariat withdraws minutes of Oct 17 meeting

Technical parleys between IMF, FBR continue: Revenue boost main focus

Capital market: DFIs can be potential drivers of growth: Shamshad

South Asian sovereigns: Pakistan most vulnerable to BOP crises: Moody’s

Pakistan to withdraw its diplomatic support to Afghan govt

Oil products’ import on foreign suppliers’ account: Decision not materialised due to delay in notification of SOPs

If tax return not filed by deadline: SC explains law

FBR bars officials from attaching bank accounts of taxpayers

Read more stories