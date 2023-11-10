BAFL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
BIPL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.22%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.47%)
DFML 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
DGKC 64.80 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.7%)
FABL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2%)
FCCL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.66%)
FFL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
GGL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
HBL 96.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.13%)
HUBC 112.90 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (5.51%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.75%)
KEL 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.63%)
OGDC 103.76 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.34%)
PAEL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.65%)
PIBTL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.85%)
PIOC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 7.05 (6.56%)
PPL 81.82 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.51%)
PRL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.87%)
SSGC 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.67%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.31%)
TPLP 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.73%)
TRG 73.06 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.41%)
UNITY 24.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 5,631 Increased By 108.2 (1.96%)
BR30 19,685 Increased By 492.8 (2.57%)
KSE100 55,252 Increased By 990.2 (1.82%)
KSE30 18,546 Increased By 364.2 (2%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans face first weekly drop in five on US crop outlook

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2023 10:51am

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Friday, and were poised for their first weekly decline in five, on pressure from a US government forecast of higher production.

Wheat eased, while corn edged higher.

“The US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) supply-and-demand report on Thursday threw a wet blanket on US grain and oilseed markets, though there could be potential demand developments in store for both US corn and soybeans,” Karen Braun, a market analyst for Reuters, wrote in a column.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.1% at $13.41-3/4 a bushel, as of 0310 GMT.

Wheat fell 0.1% to $5.80 a bushel and corn rose 0.1% to $4.68-1/2 a bushel. For the week, soybeans are down 0.8%, wheat has risen 1.3% and corn shed 1.8%.

The USDA raised its estimate for the nation’s 2023-24 corn crop to 15.234 billion bushels in a monthly report, from 15.064 billion bushels in October.

It also increased its forecast for soybean production to 4.129 billion bushels from its October estimate of 4.104 billion.

The report’s forecasts topped trade estimates.

The soybean market has received some support from strong Chinese demand in recent days. China has purchased 1.04 million metric tons of US soybeans in a significant deal that extends a wave of recent buying.

Chicago soybean futures rise

Brazil, the world’s top soybean grower and exporter, will produce an estimated 162.420 million tons of the oilseed in the 2023/24 cycle even as erratic weather disrupts some planting, crop agency Conab said in a new, higher forecast on Thursday.

Argentine farmers could plant more fields with soybeans than initially estimated, the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange said on Thursday, as rains put an end to a drought that affected large parts of the agricultural heartlands.

Ukraine’s alternative Black Sea export corridor is working despite a recent Russian attack on a civilian vessel, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Thursday.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, corn, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Thursday and net buyers of soyoil futures, traders said.

Soybeans

Comments

1000 characters

Soybeans face first weekly drop in five on US crop outlook

Bullish momentum persists at PSX: KSE-100 crosses 55,000 level

RLNG, Ogra-prescribed gas prices: Provinces required to pay differential for urea production

NESPAK tender for ADB project: Senate Secretariat withdraws minutes of Oct 17 meeting

Technical parleys between IMF, FBR continue: Revenue boost main focus

Capital market: DFIs can be potential drivers of growth: Shamshad

South Asian sovereigns: Pakistan most vulnerable to BOP crises: Moody’s

Pakistan to withdraw its diplomatic support to Afghan govt

Oil products’ import on foreign suppliers’ account: Decision not materialised due to delay in notification of SOPs

If tax return not filed by deadline: SC explains law

FBR bars officials from attaching bank accounts of taxpayers

Read more stories