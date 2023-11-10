BAFL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
BIPL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.22%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.47%)
DFML 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
DGKC 64.80 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.7%)
FABL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2%)
FCCL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.66%)
FFL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
GGL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
HBL 96.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.13%)
HUBC 112.90 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (5.51%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.75%)
KEL 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.63%)
OGDC 103.76 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.34%)
PAEL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.65%)
PIBTL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.85%)
PIOC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 7.05 (6.56%)
PPL 81.82 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.51%)
PRL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.87%)
SSGC 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.67%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.31%)
TPLP 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.73%)
TRG 73.06 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.41%)
UNITY 24.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 5,631 Increased By 108.2 (1.96%)
BR30 19,685 Increased By 492.8 (2.57%)
KSE100 55,252 Increased By 990.2 (1.82%)
KSE30 18,546 Increased By 364.2 (2%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian capital gets a breather as rain brings respite from smog

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2023 10:47am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

NEW DELHI: Overnight rain in New Delhi and its suburbs brought some relief to the Indian capital on Friday morning, where authorities were mulling seeding clouds to improve the toxic air gripping the city.

The city, which was the most polluted in the world till Thursday, saw its air quality index (AQI) improve to 127 early on Friday - a welcome change from the “hazardous” 400-500 level seen during the past week, according to Swiss group IQAir.

India’s weather department has forecast intermittent rain over the city and adjoining areas till early noon on Friday. Light showers are also expected in neighbouring states like Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

On Friday morning, New Delhi was the 10th most polluted city in the world while Kolkata in India’s east topped the global chart with an AQI of 303. Meanwhile, air in the financial capital of Mumbai has markedly improved due to showers in nearby coastal areas.

This year, attention on the worsening air quality has cast a shadow over the cricket World Cup hosted by India. Scientists and authorities were planning to seed clouds in New Delhi around Nov. 20 to trigger heavy rain, the first such attempt to clean the air.

A thick layer of smog envelops the city every year ahead of winter as heavy, cold air traps dust, vehicle emissions and smoke from burning crop stubble in Punjab and Haryana.

Smog-ridden New Delhi extends schools shutdown

Friday’s rain comes two days before the Diwali festival, when many people defy a ban on firecrackers, causing a spike in air pollution.

The local government of the city of 20 million people, spread over roughly 1,500 square kilometres (579 square miles), has already shut all schools, stopped construction activities, and said it will impose restrictions on vehicle use to control pollution.

New Delhi Kolkata Air Quality Index Haryana Toxic haze blanketed New Delhi Indian capital

Comments

1000 characters

Indian capital gets a breather as rain brings respite from smog

Bullish momentum persists at PSX: KSE-100 crosses 55,000 level

RLNG, Ogra-prescribed gas prices: Provinces required to pay differential for urea production

NESPAK tender for ADB project: Senate Secretariat withdraws minutes of Oct 17 meeting

Technical parleys between IMF, FBR continue: Revenue boost main focus

Capital market: DFIs can be potential drivers of growth: Shamshad

South Asian sovereigns: Pakistan most vulnerable to BOP crises: Moody’s

Pakistan to withdraw its diplomatic support to Afghan govt

Oil products’ import on foreign suppliers’ account: Decision not materialised due to delay in notification of SOPs

If tax return not filed by deadline: SC explains law

FBR bars officials from attaching bank accounts of taxpayers

Read more stories