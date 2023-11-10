BAFL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.78%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.16%)
DFML 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
DGKC 64.80 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.7%)
FABL 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.48%)
FCCL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.72%)
FFL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
GGL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HBL 97.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.26%)
HUBC 112.90 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (5.51%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.09%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
LOTCHEM 27.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.49%)
OGDC 103.40 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.99%)
PAEL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
PIBTL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.31%)
PIOC 114.16 Increased By ▲ 6.71 (6.24%)
PPL 81.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.5%)
PRL 22.97 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.28%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.68%)
SSGC 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
TELE 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.89%)
TPLP 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
TRG 72.86 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.13%)
UNITY 24.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 5,630 Increased By 107.6 (1.95%)
BR30 19,674 Increased By 481.8 (2.51%)
KSE100 55,218 Increased By 956.4 (1.76%)
KSE30 18,534 Increased By 352 (1.94%)
India bond yields inch up before debt sale, US peers rebound

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2023 10:20am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields moved higher in early trade on Friday as traders geared up for a fresh debt sale, while a bounce back in US Treasury yields also weighed on sentiment.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 7.2923% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after ending the previous session at 7.2747%.

The yield had eased to 7.2399% on Thursday, its lowest level in over a month.

“Demand for debt supply becomes crucial after the reversal in Treasury yields. But, the benchmark should not move above the 7.30% handle, maintaining its thin trading range, unless auction demand shocks,” a trader with a private bank said. New Delhi aims to sell 390 billion rupees ($4.68 billion) of bonds.

The auction includes 120 billion rupees of a new seven-year paper and 50 billion rupees of five-year green bonds.

US bond yields rose on Thursday after hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, suggesting that the central bank may not be done hiking interest rates just yet.

The Fed is “not confident” that rates are yet high enough to end the battle with inflation, Powell said.

The 10-year US yield moved back above the 4.60% mark, after briefly slipping below 4.50% on Thursday.

India’s 10-year bond yield hits 5-week low tracking oil, US peers

Meanwhile, oil prices stayed lower on worries over waning demand.

The benchmark Brent crude contract was below $80 per barrel, hovering around its lowest levels in over three months.

Easing oil prices is good for large importers like India at a time when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is focusing on lowering inflation to its 4% target.

India’s retail inflation data for October is due on Monday, and a Reuters poll predicts the reading at a four-month low of 4.80%, down from 5.02% in September.

