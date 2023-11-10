BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
World

South Korea’s Yoon, Japan’s Kishida to attend technology roundtable on Nov. 17

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2023 10:03am

SEOUL: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol plans to attend a roundtable on technological cooperation with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Stanford University on Nov. 17, Yoon’s office said on Friday.

The two leaders will be attending the event while they are in the United States for a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation member states in San Francisco next week, Yoon’s office said in a statement.

South Korea’s Yoon to pay state visit to UK in November

They are expected to discuss cooperation in technology between the two countries as well as three-way cooperation with the United States, it said.

United States Fumio Kishida Yoon Suk yeol Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation

