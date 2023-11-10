BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-11-10

Technical parleys between IMF, FBR continue: Revenue boost main focus

Sohail Sarfraz Published 10 Nov, 2023 03:07am

ISLAMABAD: The technical-level talks between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) continued on Thursday with a special focus on enforcement measures to increase revenue from potential areas including real estate sector, retailers and the agriculture sector with the help of provinces.

Sources told Business Recorder that the FBR continued technical-level discussions with the IMF staff-level mission led by its Mission Chief here on Thursday at the Ministry of Finance.

The FBR team headed by FBR Chairman Amjad Zubair Tiwana briefed the IMF team on strategy to meet the annual revenue collection target of Rs 9.4 trillion for 2023-24. In this regard, tax projections for the remaining quarters of the current fiscal year were discussed with the IMF.

FBR shares collection data with IMF

The FBR has informed the IMF that the tax machinery would meet the assigned tax collection target of Rs 9.4 trillion for 2023-24. The FBR has also shared a plan that the expected shortfall, due to import compression in coming months, would be overcome through domestic taxes especially direct taxes.

Besides improving tax collection from retail and real estate sector by the FBR, federal authorities would have consultative meetings with the provinces for taxation of agriculture sector.

The FBR has also shared the strategy to increase the number of income tax return filers by end June 2023. The FBR has received 2.9 million returns up to October 31, 2023 as compared to 4.9 million received during last year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF FBR agriculture sector tax collection real estate sector income tax return Amjad Zubair Tiwana

Comments

1000 characters

Technical parleys between IMF, FBR continue: Revenue boost main focus

RLNG, Ogra-prescribed gas prices: Provinces required to pay differential for urea production

NESPAK tender for ADB project: Senate Secretariat withdraws minutes of Oct 17 meeting

Capital market: DFIs can be potential drivers of growth: Shamshad

PM, Aliyev discuss Gaza, Kashmir issues

South Asian sovereigns: Pakistan most vulnerable to BOP crises: Moody’s

Pakistan to withdraw its diplomatic support to Afghan govt

Oil products’ import on foreign suppliers’ account: Decision not materialised due to delay in notification of SOPs

If tax return not filed by deadline: SC explains law

FBR bars officials from attaching bank accounts of taxpayers

Read more stories