BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-11-10

Digital, financial inclusion: Jazz CEO praises role of SBP and PTA

Recorder Report Published 10 Nov, 2023 03:07am

ISLAMABAD: Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz and chairman of Mobilink Microfinance Bank (MMBL) has praised the pivotal roles played by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in propelling digital and financial inclusion across the nation through enabling policies.

He also lauded the successful implementation of the Asaan Mobile Account (AMA), citing it as a shining example of the cooperative efforts among industry stakeholders to combat challenges posed by a cash-based economy, unbanked population, and limited credit access for small businesses.

Aamir made these remarks during the "Spotlight Pakistan Day" webinar, hosted by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and Virtual Remittance Gateway (VRG), where VRG serves as Pakistan's partner in the Edison Alliance – a WEF initiative dedicated to advancing digital inclusion and supporting underserved communities globally.

Other dignitaries from Pakistan also shared valuable insights on the progress of financial inclusion in Pakistan.

Ibrahim reaffirmed JazzCash's commitment to leveraging technology for the betterment of lives and livelihoods in Pakistan, especially for women and marginalised communities.

He highlighted how the platform, boasting a user base of 44 million, is actively reducing women's financial exclusion and providing them with tailored financial solutions.

Aamir also discussed the positive trend of digital financial inclusion in Pakistan, where mobile wallets are surpassing traditional bank accounts and Raast is reaching millions of users.

Delving into strategies for promoting financial inclusion, with a special focus on women, rural, and low-income communities, Aamir proposed crucial policy recommendations. These included utilising real-time data for targeted policy interventions, broadening SME access to credit through digital lending platforms, and enhancing handset affordability for the masses.

Aamir emphasized the vital role of financial literacy and empowering women through enhanced awareness and access to financial services. He also stressed the importance of public-private collaborations in crafting resilient and sustainable financial solutions tailored for women, with an aim to foster women's entrepreneurship.

Recognising the substantial contributions of AMA and Raast in ongoing financial inclusion endeavors in Pakistan, Aamir called upon both the government and key stakeholders, from both domestic and international spheres, to explore fresh opportunities in Pakistan's burgeoning fintech landscape.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTA Jazz SBP MMBL Aamir Ibrahim

Comments

1000 characters

Digital, financial inclusion: Jazz CEO praises role of SBP and PTA

RLNG, Ogra-prescribed gas prices: Provinces required to pay differential for urea production

NESPAK tender for ADB project: Senate Secretariat withdraws minutes of Oct 17 meeting

Technical parleys between IMF, FBR continue: Revenue boost main focus

Capital market: DFIs can be potential drivers of growth: Shamshad

PM, Aliyev discuss Gaza, Kashmir issues

South Asian sovereigns: Pakistan most vulnerable to BOP crises: Moody’s

Pakistan to withdraw its diplomatic support to Afghan govt

Oil products’ import on foreign suppliers’ account: Decision not materialised due to delay in notification of SOPs

If tax return not filed by deadline: SC explains law

FBR bars officials from attaching bank accounts of taxpayers

Read more stories