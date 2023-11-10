BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
JUI-F leader joins PTI

Recorder Report Published 10 Nov, 2023 03:07am

ISLAMABAD: Daud Khattak, a former district nazim of Nowshera, parted ways with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) on Thursday and joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Speaking at a presser along with Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, the counsel for PTI chairman Imran Khan, he said that he decided to join PTI after being inspired by the ideology of incarcerated party chief Imran Khan.

He said that whatever sacrifices Imran Khan has rendered to get the country freed from the clutches of slavery inspired him the most, adding Khan is the only leader who is facing jail without committing any crime just to break the shackles of slavery.

He said that he would contest election against Pervez Khattak, the former PTI leader who has now formed his own party, and give him a humiliating defeat which he would remember for the rest of his life.

He continued that people who betrayed a leader like Imran Khan would find no place to hide their faces as the sole purpose why Khan is facing all the hardships is nothing but to steer the country out of the prevailing crisis.

He said that the status quo mafia and the two families which rule the country for the last several years is set to die a natural death given the awareness Imran Khan has created amongst the youth of the country.

"The day is not far when Khan will be out and the mafias who think the PTI is over will get to see how the tsunami of PTI will wipe them out forever," he declared.

