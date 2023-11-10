CTD registers data of 168 house servants of 362 houses

ISLAMABAD: The capital police Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) have registered a data of 168 house servants of 362 houses in the Bara Kahu Police Station jurisdiction.

An official said that during the ongoing campaign of registration of servants, the CTD has registered a data of 168 house servants of 362 houses. Following the direction of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police “Knock the Door” campaign for the registration of employees and tenants has started, he said.

He said that unregistered employees and tenants could be involved in serious incidents like theft and robbery by impersonating as a common citizen and Islamabad Capital Police is trying to provide a safe environment to the citizens of the federal capital by using all its resources.

He said that, during this campaign various teams of city police are going to the streets and door-to-door to ensure the registration of tenants and domestic workers as well as to inquire about the problems faced by the citizens.

The official said that purpose of this campaign is to avoid any untoward incident by maintaining law and order in the federal capital, adding that the registration of tenants and domestic workers could not only keep a close watch on miscreants but also prevent the elements involved in any kind of suspicious activity.

He said citizens are also requested that they can ask for the identity of a person if someone dressed in civil clothes comes to their house in order to collect the data.

Meanwhile, police Khidmat Markaz issued 78,150 General Police verification certificates including issuance of character certificate, foreigners’ registration, registration of tenants, and domestic servants.

He further said that Police Khidmat Markaz has received 78,377 applications for a general police verification certificate during the ongoing year. On which 78,150 general police verification certificates were issued to the citizens after complete verification by concerned police stations while the work on remaining applications were under process.

For general police verification certificates, applicants must bring his/her original CNIC. In case, the Islamabad address is not mentioned on applicant’s CNIC, he must bring residential proof or rental agreement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023