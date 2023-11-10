BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-10

Sino-Pak agri cooperation to help address food security challenges: minister

Press Release Published 10 Nov, 2023 03:07am

FAISALABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kauser Abdulla Malik has said that Sino-Pak agricultural ties and joint efforts will help address the issue of food security and to learn from each other’s experiences.

He addressed participants of 4th Belt and Road Initiatives (BRI) Sino-Pak agricultural forum arranged by the Institute of Horticultural Science, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF). He also chaired farmer day in connection with a wheat campaign arranged by the Directorate of Farms.

Provincial Agriculture Minister S M Tanvir, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Pakistan Agriculture Research Council Chairman Ghulam Muhammad Ali, PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Huazhong Agricultural University China President Dr Zhaohou Li, Huazhong Agricultural University China party Secretary Zhang Hongrong, Pro-Vice Chancellor UAF Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan, Director Horticultural Sciences Prof Dr Ahmad Sattar Khan, Director Research Prof Dr Jafar Jaskani, Dr Raheel, Director External Linkages Prof Dr Muhammad Saqib and other notables addressed the conference.

DG Extension Department Punjab Dr Ishtiaq Hussain, Principal Officer PRP UAF Prof Dr Jalal Arif, Director Extension Faisalabad Division Dr Abdul Hameed, Director Farms Dr Shahid Ibne Zameer also spoke at the Wheat Campaign Ceremony.

Dr Kauser Abdulla Malik said that collaborative efforts and scientist to scientist contacts between both countries will open up new avenues of progress and prosperity.

He said that the wheat campaign is a hallmark step in which students and scientists interact with the farmer community to put agriculture on a scientific basis. He said that with organized agriculture we can increase our production manifold.

He said that valuable research work and new technology development is being done. However, there is a need to transfer it among the farmers community.

SM Tanvir said that Pak-China ties began in 1951 and both the countries are enjoying brotherhood relations in every field of life.

He said that in the recent past as many as twenty agreements have been inked with Chinese institutions in different fields including agriculture, infrastructure, industry and other areas.

He said that Chinese investment in different areas would utter a new journey of development. He said that climate change is posing a serious threat to the world for which we have to pace up efforts.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that if the agriculture sector performs, the rest of the sectors also flourish. He said that UAF was running tangible projects with Chinese Institutions to combat the agriculture challenges.

He said that UAF is also housing the Chinese Confucius Institute. He said that UAF in collaboration with the agriculture extension department has launched a wheat campaign that will help increase productivity.

He said that due to the last year campaign average production has gone up three mounds per acre. He said that we have to break the stagnation in the agriculture sector so that dream of self sufficiency can be met easily.

He said that collaboration among agricultural institutions is vital to feed the ever increasing population. He said that UAF has developed a heat tolerant wheat variety that will boost-up productivity many fold.

Dr Zhaohou Li and other Chinese counterparts said that the both countries are having time tested ties and enhanced collaboration would help increase the production and to learn from each other’s experiences.

Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that the wheat campaign is in full swing that will bring tangible results.

Dr Ahmad Sattar said that with collaboration we would address the agricultural challenges.

Dr Jafar Jaskani said that the university was making all out efforts to address the issues of the farming community.

Huazhong Agricultural University China also inked separate MoU with University of Agriculture, Faisalabad and Arid Agriculture University for academic collaboration and student exchange programme. In the wheat campaign ceremony Dr Shahid Ibne Zameer said that the university is also distributing hybrid wheat seed among the farming community on a trial basis that will help flourish technology to raise production.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

BRI food security UAF Sino Pak agricultural ties Dr Kauser Abdulla Malik

Comments

1000 characters

Sino-Pak agri cooperation to help address food security challenges: minister

RLNG, Ogra-prescribed gas prices: Provinces required to pay differential for urea production

NESPAK tender for ADB project: Senate Secretariat withdraws minutes of Oct 17 meeting

Technical parleys between IMF, FBR continue: Revenue boost main focus

Capital market: DFIs can be potential drivers of growth: Shamshad

PM, Aliyev discuss Gaza, Kashmir issues

South Asian sovereigns: Pakistan most vulnerable to BOP crises: Moody’s

Pakistan to withdraw its diplomatic support to Afghan govt

Oil products’ import on foreign suppliers’ account: Decision not materialised due to delay in notification of SOPs

If tax return not filed by deadline: SC explains law

FBR bars officials from attaching bank accounts of taxpayers

Read more stories