BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St eyes higher open as markets await more policy cues

Reuters Published 09 Nov, 2023 08:12pm

Wall Street was set for a higher open on Thursday as expectations that the Federal Reserve was at the end of its monetary tightening lifted sentiment ahead of further policy cues from central bank officials.

Softer-than-expected monthly jobs data and a tempering of the Fed’s hawkish stance at its last meeting pulled U.S. Treasury yields down from multi-year highs, helping equities stage a stellar comeback from their October lows.

However, the rally lost steam as several Fed policymakers this week pushed back against market expectations that the central bank will begin cutting interest rates soon.

The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq eked out marginal gains on Wednesday, but managed to extend their recent winning streak.

“The market is coming back more towards the Nasdaq over the last several days, versus the Dow and the more cyclical and value oriented components,” said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments.

Wall St slips as investors assess central bank comments

“There’s a back and forth with these things and particularly with regard to the economy and whether you’re hard or soft in terms of the landing.”

A majority of traders are betting that the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged this year, with odds of a cut of at least 25 basis points in May standing at nearly 45%, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said the U.S. central bank will need to pay close attention to the effects of higher longer-term bond yields to make sure they don’t slow the economy more than expected over the coming year, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Among the Fed speakers on tap, Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at an International Monetary Fund (IMF) conference at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT). He had refused to comment on monetary policy at another conference on Wednesday.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin is expected to discuss the outlook for the U.S. economy later in the day.

Meanwhile, a Labor Department report showed weekly jobless claims stood at 217,000 in the week ended Nov. 4, lesser than the 218,000 claims forecast by economists.

The yield on the benchmark ten-year Treasury note edged up to 4.5530%.

Among major movers, Nvidia shares rose 1.9% in premarket trading as local media reported the chip designer is planning to release three new chips for China. Other megacap growth stocks were mixed.

At 8:51 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 91 points, or 0.27%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 10.75 points, or 0.24%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 9.5 points, or 0.06%.

On the earnings front, shares of Walt Disney rose 4.0% after the entertainment company’s quarterly profit exceeded Wall Street estimates.

Arm Holdings dropped 6.1% as the semiconductor firm’s third-quarter sales forecast fell short of estimates.

Wall Street stocks Wall Street NASDAQ US stocks Wall Street’s main indexes

Comments

1000 characters

Wall St eyes higher open as markets await more policy cues

Pakistan to accelerate deportation of illegal immigrants: interim minister

President urges nation to follow Iqbal’s teachings

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,400 in Pakistan

Iran rejects G7 calls to stop supporting Hamas

Indian shares drop as IT, financials rally peters out

First half of 2023: Emirates Group posts record $2.7bn profit

New Zealand on brink of World Cup semi-finals

Brent oil hovers above $80 after this week's downward spiral

Bangladesh police fire tear gas at protesting garment workers

Chinese power cos: MoFA asks MoF and PD to resolve payment issue

Read more stories