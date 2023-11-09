BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Soybeans hover near two-month high as Chinese demand supports

Reuters Published 09 Nov, 2023 12:40pm

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybeans firmed on Thursday, with the market trading close to last session’s two-month high, as strong Chinese demand and Brazilian planting delays supported prices.

Wheat fell, giving up some of the previous session’s gains, while corn eased.

“There is improved demand for US beans, which is supporting prices at these levels,” said one Singapore-based trader at an international trading company that sells beans to China.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.2% to $13.67-3/4 a bushel, as of 0302 GMT, and not far from its highest since Sept. 6 of $13.84-1/2 a bushel reached on Wednesday.

Wheat gave up 1.1% to $5.86 a bushel and corn dipped 0.3% to $4.74-1/2 a bushel.

Chinese importers bought at least five more US soybean cargoes on Wednesday in a second day of active buying after booking their largest purchases in months a day earlier.

The purchases, containing some 300,000 metric tons of the oilseed, were for shipment from the US Gulf Coast and Pacific Northwest ports between December and March, they added.

Chicago soybean futures slumped to a 22-month low in October on US harvest pressure and weak export demand.

Chicago soybean futures rise

But futures have been trending upward as erratic weather has caused problems in the world’s No. 1 exporter Brazil and demand for US cargoes underpinning the market.

Wheat rallied on Wednesday on renewed concerns about the Black Sea export corridor after Ukrainian officials said a Russian missile damaged a Liberia-flagged civilian vessel entering a Black Sea port in the Odesa region.

Heavy rains in recent weeks came too late for Argentina’s wheat harvest, with the Rosario Grains exchange cutting its 2023/24 forecast by 0.8 million metric tons on Wednesday.

The new forecast drops Argentina’s estimated wheat harvest to 13.5 million tons, only slightly above the 11.5 million tons brought in during the 2022/23 season, which suffered the worst drought in the country’s history.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean, soyoil, soymeal and wheat futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said.

Soybeans

