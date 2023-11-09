President urges nation to follow Iqbal’s teachings

President Dr Arif Alvi stressed on Thursday the need to follow Allama Iqbal’s teachings on Islam and his philosophy of ‘Khudi’ that believes in the promotion of self-respect and human dignity.

In his message on Iqbal Day, the president said Iqbal was a great thinker who imbibed in Muslims the spirit of unity, through his writings and poetry.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar also paid tribute to the poet and said that he had awakened the consciousness of the Muslims of the subcontinent about their basic rights which created a spirit of unity among the Muslims.

The interim PM urged the youth to play a key role in the service and development of the country with positive and progressive thinking as envisioned by Iqbal as per Radio Pakistan.

Former PM Shehbaz Sharif said that Iqbal “gave us the message to believe in ourselves”.

Shehbaz in a post on X said that the country can get rid of the problems that it is facing today with hard work.

“I have complete faith in our youth that they can not only rid Pakistan of all its problems but can also take it to the heights of development,” he said.

He urged the nation to “work for Pakistan collectively”, expressing firm belief that doing so would prove the country’s strength to the world.