Afghans found involved in terrorist attacks: PM

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that Pakistan witnessed a 60 percent increase in terror attacks and a 500 percent rise in suicide bombings while 15 Afghan nationals were found involved in these attacks since the Taliban interim government took over Afghanistan on August 15, 2021.

Speaking at a news conference, the caretaker prime minister said that “objective evidence” has been established that the US leftover weapons in Afghanistan are not only sold in the black market but also being used in terrorism.

“There are documented evidence coming of this and we are not saying this out of any conspiracy theory that the US purposely left the weapons (in Afghanistan) and left so that it is used against us. The issue is that 150,000 strong Afghan military disappeared within a mere two days. Where have the weapons possessed by the Afghan army gone,” he asked.

He said that Pakistan has valid concerns about these weapons and it will continue to take up the matter at every relevant platform including with the Americans. “These weapons are not only being used in Pakistan (for terrorism) but also in the entire region and the Middle East,” the caretaker prime minister said.

He added that Pakistan had been repeatedly raising concerns with the US and the Western countries about the implications of the leftover military equipment and their sale in the black market.

Kakar’s statement comes in response to a question a day after the US State Department denied leaving behind any equipment by American forces following their withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“We are aware of the reports of multiple attacks on Pakistani security forces and facilities earlier in November and we offer our condolences to the families of the victims, but I want to be very clear about this: There was no equipment left behind by American forces during the withdrawal from Afghanistan,” US State Department’s Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said during a press briefing in Washington.

The caretaker prime minister further said that since the interim government took to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, Pakistan witnessed an increase in terrorist incidents by 60 percent besides a 500 percent rise in suicide attacks. In the last two years, he said that Pakistan lost 2,867 civilian lives, for which Afghanistan-based outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is responsible.

He further stated that 15 Afghan nationals were found involved in suicide attacks in Pakistan, while 64 Afghans got killed during their fight against Pakistani law enforcement agencies.

He said Afghan authorities were cognisant of these facts as Pakistan had been sharing these details with them since February this year through the fortnightly memorandums of protest. He added that the monitoring team of the United Nations, in its report released in July this year, clearly highlighted that TTP centres based in Afghanistan are conducting terrorist operations against Pakistan.

When asked whether Pakistan will take action against the cross-border TTP hideouts if the Afghan interim government continues its reluctance, he said: “We are hopeful that they (Afghan interim government) will take an action themselves, which is not only in our interest but also in their benefit,” he added.

The caretaker prime minister also demanded that the Afghan interim government extradite Pakistanis – the TTP men – residing illegally in Afghanistan and engaged in terrorist activities within Pakistan.

“Otherwise, we expect the Afghan government to take all possible steps for the elimination of TTP hideouts and training camps on its soil,” he said, adding that the Afghan authorities must ensure the terrorist outfits do not use the Afghan soil for their sordid designs.

He further regretted that regardless of assurances, the Afghan interim government did not take necessary measures against the terrorist outfits “rather clear evidence have also surfaced of facilitating them.”

However, in response to a query, he said that the country’s security forces are vigilant and capable to effectively deal with the scourge of terrorism.

He pointed out that the region is at an important crossroads, adding that it needs mutual cooperation to root out terrorism.

He also regretted the threatening statements made by some Afghan leaders in the wake of Pakistan’s decision to repatriate illegal foreign nationals including Afghan nationals. “These irresponsible and misleading statements are contributing to vitiating the environment,” he said, adding that these statements have hurt the sentiments of proud Pakistani people who are generously hosting millions of Afghans for over four decades.

He further stated that Pakistan’s decision with regard to the repatriation of illegal foreign nationals including Afghans is neither unexpected nor surprising, adding that the illegal aliens have the biggest role in stoking unrest in Pakistan and the decision to repatriate the illegal foreign nationals was taken due to this reason.

He maintained that Pakistan has the legal and moral prerogative to repatriate illegal foreign nationals, stressing there will be no backtracking on this policy.

He further stated that all state institutions have made the best possible arrangements at Torkham, Chaman, and other border areas to ensure the dignified return of illegal Afghan nationals. “We also expect the Afghan interim government to take appropriate steps on the pattern of Pakistan on their side of the border for the facilitation of the returnees,” he added.

However, he explained that the registered Afghan refugees are free to live and do business in Pakistan.

To another query, he said about 250,000 illegal aliens have voluntarily returned to their homeland, adding that the government will encourage the voluntary return of illegal foreign nationals in a dignified manner.

