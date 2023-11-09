BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-09

SC orders survey of Bahria Town Karachi land

Terence J Sigamony Published 09 Nov, 2023 05:38am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court directed the Sindh government and the Malir Development Authority (MDA) to survey the land on which Bahria Town Limited, Karachi (BTLK) has launched its housing society.

The court asked Advocate General Sindh Hassan Akbar and MDA’s counsel Farooq H Naek they can take assistance from SPARCO and any other departments for surveying the land. It also ordered that a representative of Bahria Town is also notified about the date and time of the survey.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and comprising Justice Aminud Din Khan and Justice Athar Minallah, on Wednesday, heard Bahria Town’s petition for the implementation of March 21, 2019 verdict.

MDA’s counsel and Bahria Town’s lawyer told the bench that they don’t have any objection if the amount received in instalments is given to the Sindh government.

The bench also directed the Sindh government to submit a report on the land encroached upon by Bahria Town, as claimed by some petitioners.

Advocate Salahuddin Ahmed, appearing on behalf of three private persons informed the bench that the land approved for a housing society of Bahria Town in Karachi was 16,896 acres but it went to occupy 40,000 acres of land and is also encroaching upon the land of the Kirthar National Park.

Salman Aslam Butt, who represented BTLK, said that besides 16,896 acres, which was acquired from MDA, his client also obtained land from private persons.

The bench asked the advocate general that in the survey they shall consider this aspect, and place the photographs and the Google map of the land.

In the last hearing, the bench issued notices to the persons and the entities from where money was received in the Supreme Court account regarding payment of instalment of Rs460 billion.

Aslam Butt told that he will be filing power of attorney on behalf of Malik Riaz Hussain and may take instruction from his family members, whether they also wanted him to represent them, as well.

The chief justice said before passing any order they want to give opportunity to all the parties as it may not affect their interest.

Justice Athar remarked the SC’s judgment dated 21-03-2019 has attained finality and it will be intolerable if this is not implemented. The Court will not allow the judgment to go without compliance, adding non-implementation of it will have consequences.

Aslam Butt said his client is ready to make payment of instalment if it is given the land committed by the MDA. Butt told that the apex court on 21-03-2019 had passed a consent order, wherein, Bahria Town was supposed to be given 16,896 acres of land by the MDA, but so far it had provided 11,747 acres.

The chief justice said the Court had passed the order in 2019, but Bahria Town filed an application objecting to this order in 2021. He asked the counsel whether he wanted the project undone. He inquired which jurisdiction Bahria Town wanted to invoke before the Court, adding whether it wanted review jurisdiction, came before the court under Section 12 (2) or contempt jurisdiction. He further asked whether Bahria Town wanted to make a payment or not?

Aslam Butt said his client will make payment of instalment after re-assessment of the apex court’s order dated 21-03-2019. Justice Athar asked him not to trivialise the sanctity of the apex court’s judgment passed under Article 184 (3) of the constitution.

Justice Athar said Bahria Town accepted the agreement for payment of Rs460 billion to avoid NAB proceeding against it. Butt said his client has been discriminated against, as its competitor was given land at a lower rate in Sindh. The chief justice remarked that they are not sitting here to do business; if Bahria Town entered into a bad business then it should not blame the apex court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Supreme Court SC Bahria Town case Malir Development Authority MDA BTLK Bahria Town Karachi land

Comments

1000 characters

SC orders survey of Bahria Town Karachi land

Essential commodities: Paramilitary forces empowered to exercise anti-smuggling powers

SIFC WG discusses impediments to SEZs

Afghans found involved in terrorist attacks: PM

Chinese power cos: MoFA asks MoF and PD to resolve payment issue

Alleged supply of arms to Ukraine: Pakistan again rejects media reports

Locally-produced cars: IMC CE lists factors behind high prices

Insulating IPPs from úndue’ deductions: OICCI urges Nepra to amend its rules

FCA for Sep 23: Nepra allows Discos Re0.4/unit tariff hike

Trade snags will be removed, Kenyan HC tells rice exporters

Goods transporters, oil tanker owners: SRB directs 57 cos to add new category to SST profiles

Read more stories