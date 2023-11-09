Jail official requests court to reject IK’s plea

ISLAMABAD: The Adiala Jail superintendent requested the special court hearing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s cypher case, to reject PTI chief’s petition seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings against him for failing to arrange a phone call between incarcerated Khan and his sons.

The Adiala Jail superintendent submitted his reply before special court judge, Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain as the court issued notice to him and sought his reply in response to the PTI chief’s petition requesting to start contempt of proceedings for not arranging a phone call of Khan and his sons, Sulaiman Khan and Qasim Khan, despite the directions of the court.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till November 13 as judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain was on leave. The PTI chief’s counsel, Sheraz Ahmed Ranjha, appeared before the court.

The superintendent in his reply said that he could not even think of disobeying the court’s order.

The superintendent told the court that in compliance with a court order dated October 18, 2023, one-time special arrangements were made regarding the Whatsapp call of the accused to his real sons.

However, for regular facility of Whatsapp calls/calls in a foreign country, necessary instructions, if deemed appropriate, may kindly be issued to the government of the Punjab home department Lahore, for necessary amendments in rules and policy.

In his reply, the superintendent further said that the PCO established at jail only provides the facility of telephonic contact with family and legal counsel.

Furthermore, as per a letter issued by the secretary general/inspector general of prisons Punjab, prisoners involved in the Secret Act, 1923, are not allowed PCO facilities, he further said.

He requested the court that the instant application may kindly be filed. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till Monday.

