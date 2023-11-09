BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-09

Jail official requests court to reject IK’s plea

Fazal Sher Published 09 Nov, 2023 05:38am

ISLAMABAD: The Adiala Jail superintendent requested the special court hearing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s cypher case, to reject PTI chief’s petition seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings against him for failing to arrange a phone call between incarcerated Khan and his sons.

The Adiala Jail superintendent submitted his reply before special court judge, Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain as the court issued notice to him and sought his reply in response to the PTI chief’s petition requesting to start contempt of proceedings for not arranging a phone call of Khan and his sons, Sulaiman Khan and Qasim Khan, despite the directions of the court.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till November 13 as judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain was on leave. The PTI chief’s counsel, Sheraz Ahmed Ranjha, appeared before the court.

The superintendent in his reply said that he could not even think of disobeying the court’s order.

The superintendent told the court that in compliance with a court order dated October 18, 2023, one-time special arrangements were made regarding the Whatsapp call of the accused to his real sons.

However, for regular facility of Whatsapp calls/calls in a foreign country, necessary instructions, if deemed appropriate, may kindly be issued to the government of the Punjab home department Lahore, for necessary amendments in rules and policy.

In his reply, the superintendent further said that the PCO established at jail only provides the facility of telephonic contact with family and legal counsel.

Furthermore, as per a letter issued by the secretary general/inspector general of prisons Punjab, prisoners involved in the Secret Act, 1923, are not allowed PCO facilities, he further said.

He requested the court that the instant application may kindly be filed. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till Monday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shah Mahmood Qureshi PTI Imran Khan PTI chairman special court Adiala jail cypher case cipher case Adiala Jail superintendent

Comments

1000 characters

Jail official requests court to reject IK’s plea

Essential commodities: Paramilitary forces empowered to exercise anti-smuggling powers

SIFC WG discusses impediments to SEZs

Afghans found involved in terrorist attacks: PM

Chinese power cos: MoFA asks MoF and PD to resolve payment issue

Alleged supply of arms to Ukraine: Pakistan again rejects media reports

Locally-produced cars: IMC CE lists factors behind high prices

Insulating IPPs from úndue’ deductions: OICCI urges Nepra to amend its rules

FCA for Sep 23: Nepra allows Discos Re0.4/unit tariff hike

Trade snags will be removed, Kenyan HC tells rice exporters

Goods transporters, oil tanker owners: SRB directs 57 cos to add new category to SST profiles

Read more stories