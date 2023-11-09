PPP demands a ‘level playing field’

KARACHI: Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Shazia Marri on Wednesday demanded a ‘level playing field’ for her party to contest the next general elections.

Addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club (KPC), she said that PPP does not want any special treatment from ‘movers and shakers’ of state affairs, rather it demands due rights to contest elections in free manner.

Had Bilawal Bhutto Zardari not constantly demanded for the elections, the ECP would not have announced the schedule for the polls, she claimed, adding that PPP has its ideology and believes in the power of people, and democracy.

She also condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza and genocide of civilians in Palestine.

She urged the global powers to step in to stop Israeli barbarism on Gaza. Thousands of innocent people of Palestine including women and children have lost their lives as result of Israeli strikes, and bombing, while the world community has unfortunately kept mum over this barbarism, she said.

She asked the incumbent caretaker government to play its role to ease the suffering of Palestinians, saying Pakistan is a nuclear country and it has power.

She said some 40 working journalists and their families have been killed in Gaza in the line of duty, while even hospitals and worship places are also being spared.

She said PPP has always spoken in favour of Palestinians since the day one. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto fought the case of Palestine on the international forums with courage, she said.

