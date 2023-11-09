BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-09

PPP demands a ‘level playing field’

Recorder Report Published 09 Nov, 2023 05:38am

KARACHI: Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Shazia Marri on Wednesday demanded a ‘level playing field’ for her party to contest the next general elections.

Addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club (KPC), she said that PPP does not want any special treatment from ‘movers and shakers’ of state affairs, rather it demands due rights to contest elections in free manner.

Had Bilawal Bhutto Zardari not constantly demanded for the elections, the ECP would not have announced the schedule for the polls, she claimed, adding that PPP has its ideology and believes in the power of people, and democracy.

She also condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza and genocide of civilians in Palestine.

She urged the global powers to step in to stop Israeli barbarism on Gaza. Thousands of innocent people of Palestine including women and children have lost their lives as result of Israeli strikes, and bombing, while the world community has unfortunately kept mum over this barbarism, she said.

She asked the incumbent caretaker government to play its role to ease the suffering of Palestinians, saying Pakistan is a nuclear country and it has power.

She said some 40 working journalists and their families have been killed in Gaza in the line of duty, while even hospitals and worship places are also being spared.

She said PPP has always spoken in favour of Palestinians since the day one. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto fought the case of Palestine on the international forums with courage, she said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PPP Shazia Marri KPC

Comments

1000 characters

PPP demands a ‘level playing field’

Essential commodities: Paramilitary forces empowered to exercise anti-smuggling powers

SIFC WG discusses impediments to SEZs

Afghans found involved in terrorist attacks: PM

Chinese power cos: MoFA asks MoF and PD to resolve payment issue

Alleged supply of arms to Ukraine: Pakistan again rejects media reports

Locally-produced cars: IMC CE lists factors behind high prices

Insulating IPPs from úndue’ deductions: OICCI urges Nepra to amend its rules

FCA for Sep 23: Nepra allows Discos Re0.4/unit tariff hike

Trade snags will be removed, Kenyan HC tells rice exporters

Goods transporters, oil tanker owners: SRB directs 57 cos to add new category to SST profiles

Read more stories