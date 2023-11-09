Court grants Khadija Shah post-arrest bail

LAHORE: A sessions court on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to Khadija Shah in a cyber crime case of posting social media messages to incite people against the army.

Additional District & Sessions Judge noted that the petitioner, as per the FIR, disseminated hatred Whatsapp messages to destabilize the institutions of Pakistan.

The judge said the FIR was registered after a delay of five months, which had not been explained plausibly and such inordinate delay cast serious doubts on the veracity of the story of the prosecution.

The judge observed that the instant FIR was registered by the FIA soon after the Lahore High Court granted bail to the petitioner in two other cases having one of the same offences under section 505 of the PPC.

The judge said that the section 24-A of the prevention of Electronic Crime Act had already been deleted by a judicial magistrate at the time of granting her judicial remand.

The judge said remaining two sections of law i.e. 500 and 506 of PPC were bailable.

